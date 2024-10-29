The Fiery Priest 2 main poster OUT: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, BIBI, and others are tangled in chaos

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that is coming back for the second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On October 28, 2024, the production team of the series released the main poster of the show featuring several characters. In the image, the cast of Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, and BIBI are stuck with each other and radiating intense energy. At the center stands Kim Hae Il played by Kim Nam Gil, a fervent priest gripping a rosary, his gaze filled with resolve. To his left, cheerful prosecutor Park Kyung Sun played by Honey Lee returns with a bright smile, while to the right, Kim Sung Kyun as the determined detective Goo Dae Young projects strength with a piercing expression.

Beside Kim Hae Il, Kim Hong Sik, the founder of a drug organization, radiates menace as he clenches his fists, restrained by Park Kyung Sun’s firm grip on his tie. On the opposite side, Nam Du Heon, the head prosecutor of the Busan Southern District, clutches his briefcase suspiciously while being held back by Detective Goo Dae Young. Behind them, Detective Goo Ja Young played by BIBI of the Busan Police Department’s Drug Investigation Unit reveals her fierce determination.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. He is joined by his associates from the previous season, Honey Lee, as Park Kyung Sun and Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young.

The new season will also consist of a new cast, BIBI, the South Korean singer who will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.

Director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show, will also be returning for the second part. The show is slated to release on November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.

