The Fiery Priest 2 stills: BIBI displays vigor as detective in drug investigation unit for Kim Nam Gil starrer; SEE PICS

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that is coming back for the second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On October 31, 2024, the production team released stills from The Fiery Priest 2 featuring BIBI as Detective Goo Ja Young of the Busan Police Agency’s drug investigation team. The actress plays her most carefree and comedic role, and in the stills she can be seen determined to capture a suspect she has been tracking. Clad in a stylish police vest, she exudes intensity as she arrests the suspect in an instant, showcasing her suitability for the detective role.

During the investigation, Goo Ja Young oscillates between a tough exterior and candid, unfiltered remarks, emphasizing her refreshingly straightforward personality. Off duty, her quirky charm shines through with silly expressions, demonstrating her versatility. Fans are excited to see how she will collaborate with Kim Hae Il, played by Kim Nam Gil.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. He is joined by his associates from the previous season, Honey Lee, or Lee Ha Nee, as Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season, and Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young.

Furthermore, director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show, will also be returning for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

The show is slated to release on November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.

