Kim Soo Hyun day: Queen of Tears, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and more; K-dramas by actor you shouldn't miss out

Kim Soo Hyun, at 36, remains one of the most sought-after male K-drama stars globally. Since his debut in 2007, he has enjoyed a steady ascent in popularity. Known for his versatility, he has also made notable cameo appearances, such as portraying a North Korean defector in Crash Landing On You and the proprietor of the Hotel Blue Moon in Hotel del Luna. Acknowledged as the highest-paid K-drama actor in 2021, Kim Soo Hyun has undoubtedly earned every penny of his salary. If you're curious about Kim Soo Hyun's diverse roles on his birthday, here's a list to help you explore and enjoy his performances.

The Producers

The Producers, a 2015 Korean drama, starred Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Hyo Jin, Cha Tae Hyun, and pop solo singer IU. Set in the world of television production, particularly focusing on the employees of KBS network's different departments, the series delves into their hectic work schedules and personal lives. Regarded as a significant Hallyu drama, The Producers included a cameo appearance by GOT7's Jackson Wang. The realistic portrayal of the characters may frustrate viewers at times, but the satisfying ending, especially for Kim Soo Hyun's character, will leave them content.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay has emerged as one of the biggest dramas since 2020, catapulting both Kim Soo Hyun and his female lead, Seo Ye Ji, to immense popularity. This romance drama centers around the love story between their characters, who both come from families requiring special care. In addition to its compelling storyline, It's Okay to Not Be Okay captivates audiences with stunning visuals that ignite the imagination. Many of the filming locations, including Ko Moon Young's "Cursed Castle," were created using computer-generated imagery (CGI). This includes the charming café set in Wonju City, located about an hour and a half drive away from Seoul.

My Love From The Star

This romantic fantasy series, penned by Park Ji Eun (known for her work on another hit, Crash Landing On You), narrates the tale of an extraterrestrial being named Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), who arrives in South Korea in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty. Fast forward four centuries, and he finds himself falling for the strong-willed actress Cheong Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun). Despite being relatively older, My Love from the Star remains a timeless classic.

My Love From The Star embodies one of the most beloved tropes in Korean dramas - the love story between a human and a non-human, leading to an enthralling narrative. Kim Soo Hyun's portrayal of an alien perfectly complements Jun Ji Hyun's spirited character, resulting in captivating chemistry that leaves viewers yearning for a reunion in a new drama.

Moon Embracing the Sun

Kim Soo Hyun's most triumphant television series to date is the 2012 drama Moon Embracing the Sun, which earned him the prestigious Best Actor award and secured the title of Best Drama at the Baeksang Arts Awards in the same year. Adapted from Jung Eun Gwol's novel of the same name, the series delves into a clandestine and poignant love affair between a fictional Joseon Dynasty monarch and a lady shaman.

Set within the captivating yet intrigue-ridden confines of a traditional Korean palace, the narrative revolves around Lee Hwon (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun), who falls deeply in love with Heo Yeon Woo (played by Kim Yoo Jung). However, Yeon Woo's destiny is cruelly thwarted by the conniving schemes of the Queen and Prime Minister Yoon. Despite Yeon Woo's mysterious death, a sequence of hidden truths gradually comes to light, unraveling a web of secrets.

One Ordinary Day

Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Kim Hyun Soo, a university student who finds himself embroiled in a murder case after a chance encounter at a party. With little hope of proving his innocence, he crosses paths with Shin Joong Han (portrayed by Cha Seung Won), an unconventional lawyer who becomes deeply invested in uncovering the truth behind Hyun Soo's case. This series is adapted from the BBC production Criminal Justice, and witnessing Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won inhabit these roles promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Queen of Tears

Penned by Park Ji Eun, acclaimed writer of Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears (literal translation) is poised to captivate audiences with its romantic narrative. The series will center on the love story of Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), the heiress of Queens Group's department stores known as the "queen," and Baek Hyun Woo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun), the son of the head of Yongduri and dubbed the supermarket prince. As they navigate a crisis three years into their marriage, they embark on a journey to rediscover love, akin to a miracle. With additional cast members including Lee Joo Bin, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and more, Queen of Tears is set to premiere in March.

