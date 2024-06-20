Kim Soo Hyun named most loved actor in South Korea followed by Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Won as per survey: Know Top 10

Kim Soo Hyun leads the survey as South Korea's most beloved actor, followed by Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Won, according to Gallup Korea's 50th anniversary 50 Things Koreans Like survey.

Released recently, the survey gathered opinions from 1,777 individuals aged 13 and above across South Korea, excluding Jeju Island. The list of favorite actors, among various categories, highlights a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents who have resonated deeply with the Korean audience. Here are the top 10.

Top 10 most loved actors of South Korea

Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun leads the pack with 6.4% of the votes, showcasing his acting skills in both dramas and films. Rising to become a top Hallyu star, he gained significant acclaim for his roles in the fantasy series My Love from the Star and the variety drama The Producers, where he earned three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards. Recently, he starred in the K-drama Queen of Tears, solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor known for embodying diverse characters.

Namkoong Min

In second place, with 2.9% of the votes, is Namkoong Min, who is celebrated for his compelling and versatile roles, whether as a hero or a villain. He initially gained prominence with the neo-noir film A Dirty Carnival in 2006 and has consistently delivered noteworthy performances since then.

Min's portrayal in the drama Hot Stove League earned him the Grand Prize at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards, and the series also marked his third Best Actor nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Ji Won

Tied with Namkoong Min, Kim Ji Won has captured audiences with her compelling and heartfelt performances in K-dramas like Queen of Tears, Fight for My Way, and more. Originally trained in singing, dancing, and acting, Kim Ji Won opted to focus on acting. Her early career included background vocal work for Younha, where she also played keyboard and appeared in Younha's MV Gossip Boy.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Receiving 2.7% of the votes, Cha Eun Woo continues to ascend in popularity due to his striking visuals and growing acting skills, particularly among younger audiences. Beyond his role as a member of the boy band ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo has garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Lee Su Ho in the popular drama True Beauty and, more recently, in Wonderful World.

Kim Nam Joo

Also receiving 2.7% of the votes, Kim Nam Joo is celebrated for her seasoned acting across a variety of genres. Her compelling presence on screen consistently captivates viewers. Most notably, she delivered a powerful performance as a grieving mother alongside Cha Eun Woo in Wonderful World.

Choi Soo Jong

With 2.5% of the votes, Choi Soo Jong remains a beloved figure in Korean entertainment, known for his enduring career and memorable roles since his debut in 1987 with the TV soap opera Love Tree. His versatile presence spans movies, television series, and hosting roles at award shows, earning him global recognition for leading roles in top-rated Korean dramas.

Song Joong Ki

With 2.3% of the vote, Song Joong Ki's versatility and charm consistently make him a favorite among fans. Rising to fame with his role in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and as an original cast member of Running Man, he has since garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in popular dramas and films. His success has solidified his position as one of the top Hallyu stars.

Choi Bool Am

Receiving 2.2% of the votes, Choi Bool Am is a highly respected actor known for his extensive career in Korean television and film. He has significantly contributed to the industry, solidifying his status as a treasured icon. Choi Bool Am began his career as an actor in 1976 and achieved stardom with his role as Kim Jongseo in the series Prince Suyang.

Go, Doo Shim,

With 2.0% of the votes, veteran Go Doo Shim is celebrated for her powerful and emotional performances, particularly in family and melodrama genres. Known for her versatility, she has also received acclaim for her roles in atypical films such as Jealousy in 1983 and My Mother, the Mermaid.

Kim Go Eun

Rounding out the top ten with 1.8% of the votes, Kim Go Eun continues to be cherished for her relatable and well-done portrayals in both film and television. Her unique acting style consistently resonates with audiences, highlighted by her recent role in Exhuma. Beyond her acting skills, Kim Go Eun is adored for her charming and approachable personality, known for her infectious laugh and down-to-earth personality. These qualities have endeared her to fans worldwide.

