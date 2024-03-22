Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are in love during Queen of Tears pre-wedding shoot; see PICS

Queen of Tears has finally revealed the pre-wedding photos of our current favorite on-screen couple Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The ongoing drama has already garnered exceptional applause with its four already-released episodes. With the gripping plot and star-studded cast lineup, the stills released from the drama add more excitement for future episodes.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s dreamy pre-wedding highlighted in Queen of Tears’ new stills

On March 22, tvN finally unearthed a bunch of stills from Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s on-screen pre-wedding. The first photo features the heart-fluttering eye contact of the couple in a dreamy backdrop. The second and third photo follows solo shots of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won serving royal looks.

Fans rejoiced to finally have a glimpse of their pre-wedding while swooning over their lovey-dovey chemistry of them.

Check out the pre-wedding photos of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won below:

More about Queen of Tears - Plot, cast, next episode release date, and more

Queen of Tears tells a thrilling love story of a married couple from different backgrounds.

Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol of the large conglomerate Queens Group gets married to the company’s legal director Baek Hyun Woo.

While she is born with a golden spoon, her husband Baek Hyun Woo comes from a comparatively unprivileged family, However, as the couple falls in love, transcending class and status, they get married in a lavish way, which is called the wedding of the century.

But their married life faces many difficulties contrasting the relationship before. As they both try to hang on to their individual happiness, they must give it all to protect it.

Kim Soo Hyun from My Love from the Star portrays Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won of My Liberation Notes transforms into the elegant Hong Hae In.

An additional cast boasts the narrative by delivering stellar performances in their respective role. The Glory actor Park Sung Hoon plays a mysterious investor who shares a close relationship with the Queen's family, especially Hong Hae In.

Furthermore, Kim Ji Won’s co-star Kwak Dong Yeon from Fight For My Way transforms into her brother Hong Soo Cheol, while Lee Joo Bin portrays her nonchalant wife Cheon Da Hye.

Fans have already flooded their new favorite on-screen Kim couple with much love and applause. Now anticipation runs high to witness the future of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo’s marriage.

The next episode of Queen of Tears is set to air on March 23 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST), Saturday through its original network tvN, and will be available globally shortly after through Netflix.

