Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Suzy starrer sci-fi film Wonderland confirms June premiere in South Korea; Report

Wonderland is an upcoming fantasy, sci-fi film that boasts its narrative with a star-studded cast lineup including Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Bae Suzy, Tang Wei, and more. Earlier, the film was in talks to have its Korean premier in May 2024. However, for conflict reasons, the release date was postponed.

Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, and more star-studded film Wonderland to premiere in June

On March 22, according to a South Korean media outlet, the upcoming film Wonderland is being considered positively to schedule its South Korean premier in June.

Following that, there might be a global premiere through an OTT release. More details about the same will be disclosed with time.

More about upcoming film Wonderland

Wonderland is an upcoming film from acclaimed director Kim Tae Yong, who has delivered many hits throughout his career including Memento Mori (1999), Family Ties (2006), Late Autumn (2010), and more.

His new film will unfold a sci-fi saga combined with fantasy elements. A simulated world called Wonderworld offers people a chance to reunite with their loved ones through advanced technology, with whom they can no longer interact in the actual world.

The intriguing plot has already caught the attention of cinephiles, especially the talent influx of a star-studded cast lineup.

Youth of May’s Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy from Doona! Portray a young couple. When Park Bo Gum’s character falls into a deep coma, Bae Suzy requests to meet him through the simulated universe.

Gong Yoo takes on the role of a man in his 40s who requests to meet his late wife in Wonderland, as he dearly misses her.

Chinese actress Tang Wei, who earlier collaborated with director Kim Tae Yong on his film Late Autumn, transforms into Gong Yoo’s late wife who reunites with him in the simulated reality.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik from A Killer Paradox (2024) joins hands with Train to Busan (2016) actress Jung Yu Mi to supervise all events that occur in the simulated world.

Though the filming schedule of Wonderland finished a long ago, even before Park Bo Gum’s military enlistment in 2020, the film faced many difficulties regarding its release.

Now that it is finally being considered to meet the audience, moviegoers are excited to witness the acting synergy between all the top stars, while keeping an eye on the chemistry of Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy’s new on-screen pair.

