Kim Soo Hyun to lead new black comedy drama Knock Off with Secret Forest 2 director post Queen of Tears success; Report

Kim Soo Hyun is currently captivating the viewers with the ongoing tvN drama Queen of Tears, where he plays the lead character alongside Kim Ji Won. As his charm and the on-screen chemistry with the My Liberation Notes actress enthrall the fans, a new report is adding to the existing excitement.

Kim Soo Hyun reported to lead upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off

On March 21, a South Korean media outlet reported that Kim Soo Hyun reportedly received the casting offer to lead the upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off (working title), which will be a Disney+ original drama.

According to the report, upon positively reviewing the proposal, the My Love from Star actor decided to appear in the drama. Although nothing can be confirmed yet until his agency or the production team announces his appearance.

This new drama will be helmed by director Park Hyun Seok, who has previously directed the tvN series Secret Forest 2 (2020).

In addition, Knock Off’s production will be led by Arc Media, who previously produced Big Bet (2022), Grid (2022), Youth of May (2021), and more.

Anticipation runs high to witness Kim Soo Hyun in a new on-screen avatar through Knock Off. Additionally, if confirmed the actor will make his Korean OTT comeback since his Coupang Play series One Ordinary Day (2021).

Advertisement

More about Kim Soo Hyun's latest drama

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is currently headlining the tvN drama Queen of Tears, which has already spanked commendable applause worldwide.

He portrays the lead character Baek Hyun Woo, a legal director of a large conglomerate named Queens Group. He is also married to the third-generation daughter of the Chaebol family Hong Hae In. Fight For My Way star Kim Ji Won takes on the role of the wealthy daughter, who is also known as the queen of department stores.

As they fell in love, they got married through lavish wedding, against all odds. On the contrary, their married life faces many conflicts and both fight to hang onto their own happiness.

Kim Soo Hyun, who is known as the highest-paid actor in South Korea, delivered a brilliant performance in this ongoing drama, as expected from him. Following the success of Queen of Tears, expectations are in to witness his impeccable acting in Knock Off soon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘I will work hard’: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh greets fans with warm video message following military discharge; WATCH