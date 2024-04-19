Queen of Tears: Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin transform into beautiful couple in new family portraits

Queen of Tears has become one of the most followed K-dramas in recent days and fans are always looking for more content from the drama. The show stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead.

The romantic comedy is nearing its conclusion with just four episodes remaining in its airing schedule. However, instead of waning, its popularity has reached new heights in anticipation of the finale. Recently, we were treated to exclusive glimpses of Kwak Dong Yeon's family through a series of special portraits.

Queen of Tears: Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin’s wedding photos and family portrait melt hearts

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In has been winning hearts all around the world. With its all-the-rage popularity fans await special updates and behind-the-scenes from the drama.

In new developments, tvN has unveiled the most adorable portraits of Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin. They play Hong Hae In’s brother and sister-in-law Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye in Queen of Tears.

Spoiler Alert: Lately, in the series, Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye have been going through a rough patch. However, the couple has reconciled and promised to stay by each other’s side no matter what might come their way. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the new stills, Kwak Dong Yeon and Cheon Da Hye transform into an adorable couple with a baby completing their small and cute family. There are some never-before-seen wedding pictures of Hong Soo Cheol (Kwak Dong Yeon) and Lee Joo Bin (Cheon Da Hye), that look right out of a fairy tale. The pictures depict the deep connection that binds this couple together, stronger than ever.

Know Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin

Kwak Dong Yeon is a South Korean actor known for his touching performances in dramas Vincenzo, It's Okay to Be Not Okay, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Big Mouth among others.

Meanwhile, you might have seen Lee Joo Bin in Money Heist Korea, Love To Hate You, She Would Never Know, Doctor Lawyer, and more. Watch their love story fold as Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye in Queen of Tears.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears records highest Saturday viewership ratings yet, beats Beauty and Mr. Romantic