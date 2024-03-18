Pachinko's Noh Sang Hyun in talks to join Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin starrer Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True is an upcoming fantasy romance comedy in which Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy will take the lead. Earlier in February, there were reports that The Glory actor Song Hye Kyo would be making an appearance in the drama though the rumors have not been confirmed by her agency. Pachinko star Noh Sang Hyun is in talks to join the cast of the drama.

Noh Sang Hyun to play Kim Woo Bin's brother

On March 18, Noh Sang Hyun's agency confirmed that the actor is in talks to join the Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy starter Everything Will Come True. They stated that the actor is positively considering the role. He has been offered the character of Kim Woo Bin's brother and the two have a conflict.

It was reported that the Song Hye Kyo would be making a special guest appearance in Everything Will Come True which stars Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin. Her agency UAA commented that they cannot confirm the reports. The upcoming drama is written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote Descendants of the Sun and The Glory in which Song Hye Ko appeared in the main role.

More about Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Sook. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream will be directing the project.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

