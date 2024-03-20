The Heirs actor Kim Woo Bin spotted ‘crying’ at recent event; Fans express concern

Kim Woo Bin is known for his vibrant performances in many hit K-dramas and movies. But he is also often spotted attending fashion events and serving ritzy looks at global magazines. This handsome actor was recently invited to a lavish event, where his one particular gesture worried fans.

Why was Kim Woo Bin ‘crying’ at recent event?

On March 19, The Heirs actor was present at an event in Seoul for a prestigious global fashion brand. He stunned the crowd with his irresistible charm and stylish ensemble donning a muted brown elegant three-piece suit. He was flaunting his looks with a gorgeous smile while posing for the camera like the professional he is.

However, one particular moment during his solo photoshoot session sparked concerns among the fans.

While facing the camera, the flashlights directly shone into his eyes, leading him to look hurt and teary for a while. He squinted his eyes as they might have stung and turned back, taking a break from posing for a few seconds.

Fans were worried whether the actor had seriously hurt his eyes.

However, Kim Woo Bin laid their worries to rest as he turned around shortly, going back to posing gracefully. He also continued to exhibit his charm, completely ignoring the pain he might have felt. His way of handling this sudden incident with extremely star-like behavior received a lot of applause, redefining his status as a top actor.

Kim Woo Bin's upcoming drama and latest activities

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is making his comeback to the romance world with the upcoming Netflix original drama Everything Will Come True. His much-awaited small-screen return will also be a reunion with his Uncontrollably Fond (2016) co-actor Bae Suzy.

In this fantasy drama, Kim Woo Bin will transform into a genie-like spiritual entity who comes out of a lamp and shows emotional fluctuation.

On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be the one to release him from the lamp, while she poses as a cold-faced woman.

Recently, the duo was spotted filming for the drama in Dubai. Anticipation runs high to witness Kim Woo Bin’s comeback performance on the TV screen.

He was last seen in the Netflix action series Black Knight (2023), for which he garnered exceptional applause. Kim Woo Bin’s other notable works include The Heirs (2013), Our Blues (2022), Allenoid (2022), School 2013 (2012-13), and more.

