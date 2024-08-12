When Kim Woo Bin hurled a glass across room only to clean up mess later; know what happened on Uncontrollably Fond set

Kim Woo Bin, the famous South Korean actor who is well known for bringing his roles to life on screen once helped the staff clean the set while he was shooting his hit K-drama Uncontrollably Fond. The actor had hurled a glass across the room only to clean it himself later.

It all happened when Kim Woo Bin was shooting for Uncontrollably Fond co-starring Bae Suzy. In a behind-the-scenes video of episode 15, it was revealed that in the scene when Kim Woo Bin’s Shin Joon Young was in a heated conversation with Lim Ju Eun’s Yoon Jeong Eun and she threw a bottle of wine at him, the actor himself cleaned the mess.

When the scene was done, as a result, there was glass everywhere on the set, and Woo Bin first adorably gave a round of applause. Kim Woo Bin then helped the staff in cleaning the glass and the entire mess on the set of Uncontrollably Fond.

Watch Kim Woo Bin cleaning the glass mess here:

It should be noted that Uncontrollably Fond aired on KBS from July 6 to September 8, 2016. The romance K-drama enjoyed a lot of popularity and was also loved internationally for its storyline and performances. Additionally, Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy’s palpable chemistry was highly applauded.

Interestingly, Kim Woo Bin is reuniting with Uncontrollably Fond co-star Bae Suzy in their upcoming highly awaited K-drama All The Love You Wish For. All The Love You Wish For has been penned by the noted writer Kim Eun Soo, who is known for penning The Glory, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and more.

Kim Woo Bin will be seen portraying a genie who comes out of a lamp and grants three wishes to Bae Suzy.

Kim Woo Bin is one of the most famous South Korean actors who has been showcasing his unending acting excellence across K-dramas and movies. He is highly noted for his unforgettable roles in the K-dramas The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Black Knight, and Our Blues.

Kim Woo Bin has also given memorable performances in the movies Alienoid and Alienoid: Return to the Future, Friend: The Great Legacy, and Master.

