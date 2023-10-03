Jo In Sung, Kim Sung Kyun or Ryu Seung Ryong: Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Hoon pick strongest father in Moving

Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo starrer Moving has set new benchmarks for a successful superhero project. The show which is based on a webcomic by Kang Full, ended on a cliffhanger, raising the expectations for a second season amongst fans. The story features high schoolers with superpowers that they inherited from their parents. In a recent interview, actors Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Hoon picked who they thought was the strongest father among the Moving characters.

Go Yoon Jung and Kim Do Han pick the strongest father in Moving

In a recent interview, actors Go Yoon Jung who plays Jang Hui Soo, and Kim Do Han who plays Lee Gang Hoon were asked who would win if there was a battle between the superhero fathers. Kim Do Han was quick to reply that Kim Sung Kyun's character Lee Jang Man and his Lee Gang Hoon are the strongest pair. To this, Go Yoon Jung responded with a scoff and replied that in the drama, there is a scene in which Lee Jang Man and Jang Ju Won (played by Ryu Seung Ryong) battle it out and the result is clear as day in that sequence.

Later, actor Ryu Seung Ryong was asked about his views on the topic and he smiled and replied that the actors are still young and that according to him the strongest pair is Jo In Sung’s Kim Doo Sik and Lee Jeong Ha’s Kim Bong Seok. He added that the most powerful of all is the character of Hwang Ji Hee who is played by Hwang Sun Young. The actor feels so because Hwang Ji Hee opened others’ hearts and healed them which is a great skill.

More about Moving

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work.

