9 Lee Sun Bin movies and TV shows: Boyhood, Drink Now, Work Later and more

Lee Sun Bin has been part of the industry since 2011 and made her debut as a member of the girl group JQT. In 2012, she appeared ways with the group and kicked off her acting career. She first appeared in the 2016 drama Madame Antoine and the film Familyhood. She is known for her roles in dramas like Boyhood, Drink Now Work Later and Missing 9. Here are the 9 best Lee Sun Bin movies and TV shows.

9 must-watch Lee Sun Bin movies and TV shows

Boyhood

Release year: 2023

Director: Lee Myung Woo

Cast: Im Siwan, Lee Su Bin, Kang Hye Won, Lee Shi Woo

Set in 1989, Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and becomes the popular kid from being the underdog. He was considered an odd person in his previous school, but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life. Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students.

Drink Now, Work Later

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Jung Shik

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji, Choi Si Won

Work Later, Drink Now is a romance comedy about three women—An So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu. These friends bond over their love for drinking after work. As they navigate their personal and professional lives, the series explores friendship, relationships, and the challenges of adulthood, with humor and heartwarming moments throughout.

Missing 9

Release year: 2017

Director: Ashbun

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon

Ra Bong Hee is the sole survivor of a plane crash. The rest of the eight passengers all belonged to the entertainment industry and the 9 together were stranded on an uninhabited island. The drama focuses on what went on on the island and what happened to the other 8 passengers. Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon, EXO's Chanyeol and more take on the main roles in the drama.

Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation

Release year: 2020

Director: Kang Hyo Jin

Cast: Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Gyung Ho, Ji Seung Hyun

Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation is a crime-comedy about Jin Kang Ho who is a relentless detective. He forms an unconventional team with a former cop, a forensic expert, a reporter, and a private investigator. Together, they solve cold cases using unorthodox methods, blending humor, action, and camaraderie as they seek justice.

The Great Show

Release year: 2019

Director: Shin Yong Hwi, Kim Jung Wook

Cast: Song Seung Heon, Lee Sun Bin, Im Joo Hwan, Roh Jeong Eui

The Great Show is a political drama about Wi Dae Han, a former politician aiming to revive his career. His life takes a turn when an 18-year-old girl, claims to be his daughter and seeks his help in raising her three younger siblings. Balancing family life and politics, the politician faces unexpected challenges and growth.

Criminal Minds

Release year: 2017

Director: Lee Jeong Hyo, Yang Yoon Ho

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Lee Sun Bin, Go Yoon, Yoo Sun

Criminal Minds is adapted from the popular American series. It tells the story of a specialized team of criminal profilers in the National Criminal Investigation (NCI) unit. Led by Kang Ki Hyung, they analyze the minds of dangerous criminals to solve complex cases, combining psychological insights, teamwork, and suspense in their pursuit of justice.

38 Task Force

Release year: 2016

Director: Han Dong Hwa

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Seo In Guk, Choi Soo Young

38 Task Force is a crime-comedy about a team of con artists led by a tax collector and a scammer. They collaborate to catch wealthy tax evaders by using their own deceitful tactics against them. The series blends humor, suspense, and social commentary on justice and corruption.

Mission 1: Possible

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Hyung Joo

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Lee Sun Bin

Mission 1: Possible is an action-comedy film about Woo Soo Han, a private detective, and Yoo Da Hee, a rookie secret agent. They team up to investigate an arms smuggling case. Their clumsy yet hilarious partnership leads to chaotic situations, mistaken identities, and unexpected action as they uncover the truth.

Okay! Madam

Release year: 2020

Director: Lee Chul Ha

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Bae Jung Nam

Okay! Madam is an action-comedy film about Mi Young and Seok Hwan, an ordinary married couple, who win a trip to Hawaii. On their flight, terrorists hijack the plane, but Mi Young’s hidden past as a former secret agent is revealed. Chaos and comedy ensue as she fights to save everyone on board.

More about Lee Sun Bin

Lee Sun Bin has successfully made her mark in the industry with popular projects like Boyhood and Drink Now, Work Later. Lee Sun Bin and popular entertainer Lee Kwang Soo have been in a relationship for the past 6 years. Lee Sun Bin had mentioned Lee Kwang Soo as her ideal type in the show Running Man in 2016. Interestingly, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin confirmed that they were dating in 2018.

