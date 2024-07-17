Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s Perfect Family cast not paid? Overdue fees causes uproar ahead of premiere

Kim Young Dae, Kim Byung Chul, Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Se Ah, and more starrer upcoming webtoon-based drama Perfect Family is set to broadcast in August. Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, a recent report is causing criticism. The actors are yet to receive their appearance fees since the filming ended months ago.

Perfect Family cast's appearance fees still unpaid ahead of August 14 premiere

On July 17, Korean media outlet Star News reported that the lead and supporting actors of the upcoming mystery drama Perfect Family have not received their appearance fees yet.

According to the report, the cast members began the pre-production and filming schedule in the second half of 2023 and completed it in the first half of this year. On the other hand, the broadcast date is also set for August 14. However, the appearance fees of the actors are still unpaid.

This creates the speculation that there may not be any promotional activities from the actors’ end if their fees are not properly paid before the drama airs.

More about Perfect Family

Perfect Family is an upcoming mystery drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name by author Nyangpa and illustrator Joo Eun. It depicts the story of Choi Sun Hee, a high schooler, whose life and family seem picture-perfect until she experiences the death of a close friend Park Kyung Ho.

Advertisement

Park Ju Hyun is set to lead the drama as Choi Sun Hee while Kim Young Dae will portray Park Kyung Ho. SKY Castle co-stars Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah will reunite in this drama as the parents of Choi Sun Hee.

In addition, Choi Ye Bin will play Lee Soo Yeon, Choi Sun Hee’s classmate. Kim Myung Soo who recently appeared in Dare to Love Me will also make a cameo appearance in this mystery drama as a detective.

Perfect Family is being helmed by Yukisada Isao, who has previously directed the Japanese series Crying Out Love in the Center of the World. With this upcoming drama, he is making his Korean production debut.

Meanwhile, produced by Victory Contents, Perfect Family was initially in talks to air on MBN. Now it is slated to premiere on KBS2 TV.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi in talks to team up for new reality show Finland Lodgings; Report