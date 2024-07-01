You Will Die in 6 Hours is an upcoming South Korean movie that will be released soon. The film has been officially invited for screening at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The cast members, NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Ju Hyun, and more, will be attending the event.

NCT's Jaehyun and more to attend BIFAN Film Festival 2024

On July 1, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Sports Donga, reported that many cast members from You Will Die in 6 Hours will be in attendance at the movie’s screening at the BIFAN Film Festival 2024. The film is officially invited to compete in the Korean Fantastic: Feature Film category. Moreover, the lead cast members, NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun, will be attending the film festival.

Furthermore, director Lee Yoon Seok, the novel's author Kazuki Takano, and actors Kwak Si Yang, and Lee Soo Jung are also confirmed to attend the opening ceremony and walk the red carpet of the event. The event is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024. This movie is Jaehyun’s first-ever big-screen debut, and fans are showcasing their extreme excitement ahead of the movie’s release.

Additionally, the team will closely meet with audiences through GV (Guest Visit) events. On Saturday, July 6, 2024, a GV will be held with Director Lee Yoon Seok, original author Kazuki Takano Park Ju Hyun, Kwak Si Yang, and Lee Soo Jung after the film screening at the Korean Manhwa Museum. Another GV will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at CGV Sopoong Auditorium 4, featuring Director Lee Yoon Seok, Park Ju Hyun, and Lee Soo Jung after the film screening.

More about You Will Die in 6 Hours

Starring Jeong Jaehyun of NCT in the lead role alongside Park Ju Hyun and Kwak Shi Yang, You Will Die in 6 Hours is adapted from the Japanese novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki. Jaehyun takes up the role of Jun Woo, Park Ju Hyun plays Jeong Yoon, and Kwak Shi Yang portrays Ki Hoon. The movie is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours of her 30th birthday.

