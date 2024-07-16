Serendipity's Embrace trailer: Fate keeps bringing Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop face-to-face; Watch

Serendipity's Embrace is a much-awaited romance drama featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop and it will be released this July. The drama is about reuniting with first love and navigating past traumas.

Kim So Hyun is known for her roles in Love Alarm and The Tale of Nokdu. Chae Jong Hyeop has impressed with his roles in Nevertheless and Castaway Diva.

Serendipity's Embrace trailer featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

On July 16, tvN dropped the trailer of their upcoming drama Serendipity's Embrace. The trailer revealed that Lee Hong Ju (Kim So Hyun) and Kang Hu Young (Chae Jong Hyeop) reunite after high school as they come across each other because of a blind date.

As they start reminiscing about the past and developing feelings for each other, Lee Hong Ju's first love comes into the picture. Kang Hu Young has had feelings for Lee Hong Ju since high school. Watch the trailer below.

More about Serendipity's Embrace

Serendipity's Embrace is scheduled to premiere on July 22 on tvN. There will be 8 episodes in total and the drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

The project has been directed by Song Hyun Wook, who is also known for The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside. Park Geu Ro took charge of the screenplay. Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On and Kim Da Som take on the main roles.

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka, which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director who, because of her past trauma, is afraid of falling in love.

One day, fate brings her face-to-face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He, too, reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synapses between these people.

