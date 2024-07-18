Serendipity’s Embrace: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop diligently work to bring characters to life in behind-the-camera stills; PICS

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop will be soon seen winning hearts in the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama Serendipity’s Embrace.

Ahead of its premiere, new behind-the-camera stills let viewers have a glimpse of how Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop work diligently to bring their characters to life on screen.

Serendipity’s Embrace unveiled unseen behind-the-scenes stills depicting the leads Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop as they look lively on the set.

In the newly unveiled stills, we see Kim So Hyun immersing herself in her character, Lee Hong Joo, who has become weary of love after suffering a tough breakup. While in another still she can be seen brightly smiling while she sits with Kim Dasom, who will play Kim Hye Ji. She brings a lively energy to the set of Serendipity’s Embrace during the breaks.

On the other hand, Chae Jong Hyeop showcases diligence as he carefully peruses scenes with the camera. His intense look hints at his attention to detail in the portrayal of Kang Hoo Young.

In another still, we see Chae Jong Hyeop smiling heartily which piques intrigue as to how he will portray Kang Hoo Young and how his and Kim So Hyun’s love story will unfold.

The behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Serendipity’s Embrace show how Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop have diligently and passionately worked hard to bring their characters of Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young to life on screen.

See Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop on the sets of Serendipity’s Embrace here:

Know more about Serendipity’s Embrace

Meanwhile, Serendipity’s Embrace will premiere on tvN on July 22, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST).

Serendipity’s Embrace follows the story of Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young who meet their first love after 10 years reigniting romance, friendships, and more.

Chae Jong Hyeop is a noted South Korean actor who is well-known for K-dramas Hot Stove League, Castaway Diva, Eye Love You, and Love All Play.

