Koo Kyo Hwan may reunite with Escape co-star Lee Je Hoon in upcoming thriller K-drama series Signal’s season 2; talks are on

Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Je Hoon might team up again in Season 2 of the hit tvN series Signal. They previously co-starred in the 2024 Korean film Escape. On March 13, acclaimed writer Kim Eun Hee and B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won Seok participated in an event at La Sapienza University in Rome, where they discussed Korean media alongside other industry figures. At the event, director Jang Won Seok confirmed that they are collaborating on Signal Season 2 with writer Kim Eun Hee.

According to a news report on July 22, Koo Kyo Hwan has reportedly received the script for the upcoming Season 2 of the popular series Signal and is currently reviewing it. In response to this report, Koo Kyo Hwan's agency, Namoo Actors, confirmed that the actor has indeed received the offer and is currently considering it.

Earlier this year, the sequel to tvN's acclaimed drama Signal was officially announced for production, following its successful first season in 2016. Should Koo Kyo Hwan accept the role, it would reunite him with Lee Je Hoon, his co-star from the recently released film Escape.

Escape portrays the story of a North Korean sergeant (played by Lee Je Hoon) aspiring to flee to South Korea, countered by a relentless major (portrayed by Koo Kyo Hwan) determined to thwart his plans.

First aired in 2016, Signal chronicles the journey of a team of police detectives utilizing a mysterious radio that communicates across time to crack unsolved cases. Discussions about a new season arose due to the mysterious conclusion of its final episode, hinting at future stories.

Signal received acclaim, winning Best Drama at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards, lauded for its consistent high quality and standout performances by lead actors Lee Je Hoon, Jo Jin Woong, Kim Hye Soo, and others.

Interestingly, Signal is based on real-life crimes from Gyeonggi province: the 1997 Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case and the notorious Hwaseong serial murders spanning from 1986 to 1994, which remained unsolved for many years. The show's creators emphasized these chilling events as a tribute to the victims and an emotional reminder to the public never to forget the past tragedies.

