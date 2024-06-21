Moon Ga Young, Koo Kyo Hwan’s romance film Us And Them completes filming as staff share wrap-up party PICS; release in 2025

Moon Ga Young and Koo Kyo Hwan's romance film, titled Us and Them, has seemingly finished filming. The cast and staff celebrated with a wrap-up party last night on June 20th, joined by the lead stars. The movie is scheduled for release in 2025.

Us And Them finishes filming

On June 20th, several staff members of Us And Them took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures from the wrap-up party of the romance film. Lead actors Moon Ga Young and Koo Kyo Hwan were captured posing happily with the staff, celebrating the completion of filming. With production now wrapped up, fans eagerly await the release of the film in 2025, curious about what kind of romance story will unfold on screen.

Us and Them, originally a popular 2018 Chinese romantic film starring Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu, depicts the journey of lovers who experience a heartbreaking breakup only to reunite years later, reflecting on their shared memories and past experiences. The upcoming South Korean remake of this film aims to capture and retell this heartfelt story.

More about Moon Ga Young and Koo Kyo Hwan

Moon Ga Young is a renowned South Korean actress who gained international recognition for her role in the 2020 hit drama True Beauty, where she starred alongside Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop. Beginning her career as a child actress, Moon Ga Young has steadily risen to prominence with notable performances in dramas such as Delightfully Deceitful (2023), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), Tempted (2018), and several other popular K-dramas. Her acting skills have solidified her reputation as a talented and versatile performer in the Korean entertainment industry.

Koo Kyo Hwan, hailing from Seoul, is a multifaceted talent in the South Korean entertainment industry. Beyond acting, he excels as a costume designer, editor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Represented by Namoo Actors, he holds a degree from the Seoul Institute of Arts. Koo Kyo Hwan began his acting career with the 2009 South Korean romantic comedy Castaway on the Moon. Recently, he appeared in Parasyte: The Grey, a web series depicting humanity's battle against aggressive parasites that infiltrate and seize control of human hosts.

