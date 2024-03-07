Kwon Nara, Joo Won, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk tackle ghosts and life in The Midnight Studio’s amusing teaser

Itaewon Class’s Kwon Nara and Alice’s Joo Won make a quirky team with Al of Us Are Dead’s Yoo In Soo and The Roundup’s Eum Moon Suk in the amusing new teaser of Studio Genie’s upcoming K-drama The Midnight Studio. The show will soon be airing and viewers are excited to see the cast in a much more fun setting than their past shows.

The Midnight Studio’s teaser ensures 200% ghost customer satisfaction, yes you read that right ghost customers. The trailer begins with an introduction to the otherworldly place which is available to only a chosen few, who are earnest, a photo studio that works at night and serves customers who are no longer in the real world. The crew welcomes ghost customers cutting to the scene where Seo Ki Joo (Joo Won), the photographer is waking up half asleep and declaring their work hours begin at sundown. Seo Ki Joo is trying to sleep but Assistant Manager Go insists they have to go when clients call.

Baek Nam Gu, a former detective who now helps at the studio, these three together through a series of ruckus incidents are seen helping ghosts. In addition to them, we meet Han Bom (Kwon Nara), a struggling lawyer who is miserably failing but still cares about justice being served. She somehow ends up coming to the studio which no one should be able to see or reach. Han Bom and Seo Ki Joo find that they together form a force that creates a sphere of power and protection around them, which makes the photographer interested to know who Han Bom is.

The teaser further depicts humorous incidents of the ill-fit team as they try to make sense of ghosts and life together. Ending with a question by the ghost photographer, where he asks what is the memory that is precious to you and you would choose to take it with you into the afterlife. The teaser sets amusing expectations for the show with a touch of supernatural, romance, and friendship.

More about The Midnight Studio

The Midnight Studio is set to premiere on March 11, it will be broadcast on ENA in Korea and available for streaming on Genie TV. The main cast has Joo Won who plays Seo Ki Joo the ghost photographer and 7th owner of the Midnight Studio. Kwon Nara is Han Bom, a beat lawyer who has some special powers. Along with Yoo In Soo as the Assistant Manager Go and Eum Moon Sook as Baek Nam Gu, a helper at the studio who was a detective when he was alive.

