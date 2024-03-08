Midnight Photo Studio starring Joo Won and Kwon Nara: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

Midnight Photo Studio is an upcoming fantasy K-drama that created significant buzz since its announcement. Fans are excited to witness a new on-screen partnership of Kwon Nara and Jo Woon, that bears a lot of potential. Ahead of its much-anticipated release, let’s check out all the deets of this new drama including release date, time, cast and crew, plot synopsis, where to watch, and more.

Midnight Photo Studio release date and time

This fantasy drama is slated to premiere its first episode on March 11 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).



Where to watch Midnight Photo Studio

The drama will air as a Monday-Tuesday program on its original network ENA and will be available to stream globally through Viki.

Plot synopsis of Midnight Photo Studio

This anticipated fantasy series will revolve around a photo studio catered to ghosts. The photographer and the 7th owner of the studio is Seo Ki Joo, who captures portraits of the ghosts that come as clients in the studio. Meanwhile, a passionate lawyer named Han Bom, who doesn’t put up with injustice somehow ends up engaging in a partnership with Seo Ki Joo. While the drama will slowly unravel the mystery surrounding the studio, it will also deliver an insight to the viewers about the oddball partnership of a tenacious lawyer and a ghost studio owner.

There are also two dedicated employees working in the studio - Go, an assistant manager is in charge of looking for ghost customers, while Baek Nam Ko looks after the small chrome around the place.

Upon its first broadcast, Midnight Photo Studio will reveal more intricate plot points that are bound to captivate the viewers.

Midnight Photo Studio’s cast

Actor Joo Won will portray the exciting character of the ghost photographer Seo Ki Joo. He is known for his previous appearances in many hit dramas such as My Sassy Girl (2017), Good Doctor (2013), Alice (2020), Young-Pal (2015), Bridal Mask (2012), and many more.

On the other hand, the popular actress Kwon Nara transforms into the passionate lawyer, Han Bom. Over the years, she has portrayed many pivotal characters in popular dramas such as Itaweon Class (2020), Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (2021-2022), My Mister (2018), Suspicious Partner (2017), Doctor Prisoner (2019). With Midnight Photo Studio, Kwon Nara will make her comeback as a leading female character.

Meanwhile, All of Us Are Dead actor Yoo In Soo will appear as the savvy assistant Go. Previously, the actor has appeared in The Uncanny Counter (2020-2023), The Good Bad Mother (2023), Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023), Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023), Strong Girl Bong Soon (20170, and many more hit K-dramas.

Furthermore, actor Eum Moon Suk portrays the studio employee Baek Nam Ko. He has gained attention with profound appearances in Money Heist: Joint Economic Area (2022), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Duty After School (2023), and more dramas.

Excluding the lead roles, the additional cast members have been confirmed featuring Kim Young Ok as So Geum Soon, Park Ki Woong as Seo Ki Won, Han Sang Jin as manager Kim, Han Groo as Jin Na Lee, and more.



Crew members of Midnight Photo Studio

Director Song Hyun Wook has been reported to fulfill the directorial leadership for Midnight Photo Studio. His notable works include The Golden Spoon (2022), The King’s Affection (2021), The Beauty Inside (2018), and more.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency writer Kim Yi Rang has penned the screenplay of this fantasy drama. As reported, Midnight Photo Studio is a screen-adaption of the screenwriter’s own novel of the same name.

Now, it is time to wait till the premiere of this much-waited drama and witness the magical mystery of Midnight Photo Studio, shrouded by ghosts, oddball partnerships, and a new on-screen pair.

