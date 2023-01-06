A guide to Lee Jong Suk’s past dating rumors and IU’s former relationships

Lee Jong Suk , who won the grand prize at the MBC Drama Awards, mentioned “the person who helped me endure difficult times” in his acceptance speech. Later, through the media, reports came out that the identity of 'him' was IU, and the agency of the two officially acknowledged their devotion. IU's agency, Edam Entertainment, revealed that the two have been close friends for a long time and have recently developed into lovers.

Lee Jong Suk's agency, HighZieum Studio, also added that the two have developed from close colleagues to lovers and are continuing to meet seriously. Earlier, a South Korean media outlet reported today that IU and Lee Jong Suk recently spent the Christmas holiday together in Japan and have been dating for four months. Earlier, according to the words of the two people's aides, the families of the two people admitted that they were dating, and IU sang a congratulatory song for Lee Jong Suk's younger sibling's wedding, and Lee Jong Suk invited her younger brother to the Christmas trip.

Lee Jong Suk’s speech:

On December 30th, at the '2022 MBC Drama Awards', Lee Jong Suk said, "I had a lot of worries, fears, and anguish after completing military service, but at that time, there was a person who gave me a good human direction and positive thoughts." There was a story I wanted to share by borrowing this space. I want to say thank you for always being so cool, and I've liked you a lot for a very long time, and I respect you so much."

IU’s donation:

On January 2nd, it was announced that singer IU had donated 10 million won as a donation to collect briquettes of love for the low-income and underprivileged in several parts of Seoul. The Love Briquette Collecting Campaign is a project that provides briquettes, heating oil, and heating supplies to low-income families who are struggling to pay for heating costs, such as purchasing briquettes in the winter. This donation will be used for heating support for the underprivileged in winter to have a warm winter. Since 2020, IU has continued to make donations to support living expenses for grandparents and single-parent families in Yangpyeong Gun and heating costs for low-income families.

Here are some of Lee Jong Suk’s past dating rumors:-

Kwon Nara

The last person Lee Jong Suk was rumored to be in a relationship with was ex-Hello Venus’ Kwon Nara. Kwon Nara was seen going out to Lee Jong Suk’s cafe 89 Mansion and it was known that he liked her first and often showered her with gifts. Many said that they were friends for a long time before getting into a relationship. She even visited him during his military service but once the rumors came out, both their agencies denied all rumors and said that they were just really good friends.

Park Shin Hye

These two were rumored to be involved in a relationship after they completed shooting their drama Pinocchio. In 2015, a South Korean media outlet released photos of them on their secret dates and vacations. They were supposed to be dating for four months but the agencies immediately took down those rumors and said that they are close friends and happened to have run into each other during their work.

Han Hyo Joo

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo showed chemistry during the drama W- Two Worlds and many netizens even assumed they were married. Han Hyo Joo said during the drama’s press conference that he plays the role of handsome and sexy guy and he is just as well-mannered in real life. Their behind the scenes also show how well they do together and are able to work together smoothly. This was also rumored and has been quashed by both agencies.

Bae Suzy

He had rumors with all leading ladies, even While You Were Sleeping star Bae Suzy as their chemistry felt real and intimate. Their visuals had the fans hoping for a relationship, they also won Best Couple awards at the 2017 SBS Drama Awards and they complimented each other on their amazing acting skills and more. Their rumors were also simmered down by the agencies as they said the two are great friends and co-workers.

IU’s past relationships/rumors

2PM’s Wooyoung

These two met during their ‘Dream High’ as they played each other’s love interest in the drama and while IU found it awkward since it was one of her first dramas, they were seen eating dinners together as a way to quash the awkwardness. It seemed like they were in a relationship but they clarified that they were just good friends.

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

The rumors began when IU uploaded a selfie of Eunhyuk and her in bed and it looked like he was shirtless. The fans were shocked and seeing that, she deleted the photo and went around apologizing to her fans while Eunhyuk neither denied nor confirmed the questions but SM Entertainment clarified that they were just friends.

Jang Ki Ha

They dated from 2014 to 2017, which was confirmed by their agencies. They met in the industry during their work and broke up because of their conflicting schedules, as told by their agencies.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Island’s Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon talk fantasy K-drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of their past rumors/relationships? Let us know in the comments below.