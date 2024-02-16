Midnight Studio is a highly anticipated K-drama helmed by the talented director Song Hyun Wook, with the talented screenwriter Kim Yi Rang on board. This exciting romantic series boasts an impressive lineup of actors, with Joo Won taking on the lead role as Seo Ki Joo, and Kwon Nara entertaining audiences as Han Bom. Alongside them, we have the talented Yoo In Soo, Eum Moon Suk, Han Groo, Park Doo Shik, Park Jung Ah, Ahn Chang Hwan, and many more, all adding their magic to the cast ensemble.

Midnight Studio script reading leaves the cast members in tears

On February 15, 2024, the production team released a script reading video of the cast along with many images. The entire cast of the series was present during the event; however, a particular clip is gaining immense attention from the fans. The clip of the lead actors, Joo Won and Kwon Nara, breaking down in tears is going viral on social media.

As the actors read the plot and enacted their roles, most of them broke down in tears and started sobbing. The fans began to speculate about the nature of the story which left the actors so heartbroken. Moreover, it was also incredible to witness how the cast immersed themselves in the role from day one itself, which showed they had a natural bond and chemistry with each other.

Several videos of the actors sobbing uncontrollably circulated through various social media platforms. They were seen wiping their tears with tissues, leaving fans wondering more about the story. The anticipation for the new show rose among fans, and discussions about the plot had already started to take over online forums.

Midnight Studio plot and release date

The story of the K-drama series follows a 7th-generation photographer and a studio owner. However, the studio is not available to normal people, but only to ghosts. It opens only at night and acts as a safe haven for souls. Seo Ki Joo has been given the duty of taking pictures of the ghosts.

However, due to his affiliation with the supernatural, he struggles to lead a normal life. Anxiety and depression start to take over his life and moreover, he is cursed with a life expectancy of only 35 years. But as Han Bom enters his life, things start to change drastically. The series is scheduled to premiere on March 11, 2024, at 10 pm KST via the ENA network.

Watch Midnight Studio teaser

