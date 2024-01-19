Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo and Eum Moon Suk CONFIRMED to star in upcoming drama Night Photo Studio

The highly anticipated drama, Midnight Photo Studio, has unveiled its star-studded cast, featuring Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk. The SBS drama scheduled for release in 2024, promises a compelling and mysterious narrative, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo and Eum Moon Suk take lead in Night Photo Studio

KT Studio Genie's upcoming SBS drama, Midnight Photo Studio, has officially unveiled its star-studded cast, featuring renowned actors Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk.

Joo Won, celebrated for his impressive roles in dramas like Baker King, Kim Tak Goo, and Good Doctor, takes on the character of Seo Ki Joo, the midnight studio's photographer and seventh boss.

Kwon Nara, known for her captivating performances, portrays the role of Han Bom, a passionate lawyer with a unique aversion to injustice. Unexpectedly, she finds herself co-running the photo studio with Ki Joo, sparking anticipation for the chemistry between Kwon Nara and Joo Won.

Yoo In Soo, recognized for his roles in hit dramas like All of Us Are Dead and Alchemy of Souls, assumes the role of Assistant Manager Go, the photo studio's customer sales representative. His character's intriguing backstory adds an element of anticipation.

Eum Moon Suk, celebrated for his charismatic acting, brings to life Baek Nam Goo, responsible for miscellaneous tasks at the studio. As a former marine and accomplished violent crimes detective, Nam Goo's transition to handling smaller tasks ordered by Assistant Manager Go promises an engaging dynamic within the series.

Advertisement

With this stellar cast, Midnight Photo Studio is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative and character interactions.

All we know about Midnight Photo Studio

Midnight Photo Studio promises an intriguing and mysterious storyline, featuring a photographer managing a professional studio exclusively for the deceased and a passionate lawyer. Directed by Song Hyun Wook, known for successful dramas like Another Oh Hae Young and Beauty Inside, the series explores the intersection of life and death with its night guests. The drama's production team, expressing confidence in the stellar cast of Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk, heightens anticipation for the captivating tales the ghost customers will unfold in this unique setting. With a blend of thrill and mystique, Midnight Photo Studio is poised to draw viewers into its enigmatic world. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Esom and Ahn Jae Hong starrer LTNS: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more details