Midnight Studio: Joo Won and Kwon Nara’s upcoming fantasy drama CONFIRMS premiere on March 11

Joo Won and Kwon Nara's Midnight Studio gets premiere date

The much-anticipated drama Midnight Studio featuring Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk is set to captivate audiences with its premiere on March 11 at 10 p.m. KST. Announced by ENA on February 6, the Monday-Tuesday drama promises an intriguing narrative.

The series revolves around a meticulous photographer managing a unique studio dedicated to the departed and a passionate lawyer, exploring the interplay between life and death with the enigmatic guests of the night. Midnight Studio is poised to offer viewers a thrilling and mysterious experience, marking ENA's first drama of 2024 in the coveted time slot.

More details about Midnight Studio

Earlier on January 18, KT Studio Genie unveiled its star-studded cast, featuring acclaimed actors Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk for the upcoming drama Midnight Studio.

Joo Won, known for his remarkable roles in dramas such as Baker King, Kim Tak Goo, and Good Doctor, steps into the character of Seo Ki Joo, the Midnight studio's photographer and seventh boss.

Celebrated for her captivating performances, Kwon Nara takes on the role of Han Bom, a passionate lawyer with a unique aversion to injustice. Her unexpected partnership with Ki Joo in running the photo studio sparks anticipation for the on-screen chemistry between Kwon Nara and Joo Won.

Yoo In Soo, recognized for his roles in hit dramas like All of Us Are Dead and Alchemy of Souls, assumes the role of Assistant Manager Go, the photo studio's customer sales representative, adding an element of intrigue to his character's backstory.

Eum Moon Suk, renowned for his charismatic acting, brings to life Baek Nam Goo, who is responsible for miscellaneous tasks at the studio. As a former marine and accomplished violent crimes detective, Nam Goo's transition to handling smaller tasks ordered by Assistant Manager Go promises an engaging dynamic within the series.

With this stellar cast, Midnight Studio is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative and character interactions. The drama, directed by Song Hyun Wook, known for successful dramas like Another Oh Hae Young and Beauty Inside, explores the intersection of life and death with its night guests. The production team expresses confidence in the stellar cast, heightening anticipation for the captivating tales the ghost customers will unfold in this unique setting. Midnight Studio is poised to draw viewers into its enigmatic world with a blend of thrill and mystique.

