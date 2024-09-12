‘HYBE follows rules’: New CEO Lee Jae Sang reacts to NewJeans’ demands of reinstating Min Hee Jin as ADOR head

Lee Jae Sang has been officially appointed as the new CEO of HYBE labels, following Park Ji Won’s resignation back in July. After the shareholders’ meeting, he responded to NewJeans’ demands about Min Hee Jin’s reinstation as ADOR CEO by September 25, which the members said in their guerrilla live yesterday. The HYBE CEO has emphasized responding to the situation following principles and rules.

On September 12, immediately after the shareholders meeting new HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang commented on NewJeans’ demands about restoring Min Hee Jin’s position at ADOR by September 25.

He reportedly said, “It will take some time, but we will respond calmly according to principles.” He added, “HYBE is a company that follows rules and sticks to its precision management. There is no change to this tone. Looking back, those who follow rules always end up winners.”

His comment has sparked much intrigue about the forthcoming official response from HYBE. Many industry insiders think he will not accept NewJeans’ demands of Min Hee Jin’s reinstation at ADOR. HYBE will seemingly continue to separate management from the creative production in Lee Jae Sang’s era.

Meanwhile, on September 11, the girl group members made a new channel on YouTube and unexpectedly came live with “What NewJeans wants to say”. The quintet accused HYBE and ADOR’s new CEO Kim Joo Young of mistreating them. They demanded that they want the original ADOR management back with Min Hee Jin by September 25.

Advertisement

In addition, they have also claimed that they had no prior knowledge about her dismissal. “We found out about the news of the CEO's dismissal through an article on the very day it happened. It was so sudden, and none of the members had ever imagined such a thing, so honestly, it was really difficult for us too”, said eldest member Minji.

Following their YouTube live, concerns arose about NewJeans' future.

Meanwhile, back on August 27, Min Hee Jin was removed from her CEO position at ADOR and internal director Kim Joo Young took over the open spot through a board meeting. HYBE stated that Min Hee Jin will continue to work with NewJeans as an in-house director.

ALSO READ: NewJeans accuses HYBE manager of asking to 'ignore' Hanni; gives ultimatum to reinstate 'irreplaceable' Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO