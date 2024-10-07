BTS’ SUGA DUI case: News outlet 'NOT fined' for false CCTV broadcast; receives legal reprimand by KCSC

The South Korean news outlet that had aired false CCTV footage in BTS’ SUGA’s drunk and driving case has not been given any monetary repercussion but rather a legal reprimanding by KCSC for the wrong report. SUGA was involved in a drunk and driving incident in August earlier this year.

On October 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) held a general meeting that morning at Mokdong Broadcast Center in Seoul where they talked over the issue of the JTBC Newsroom that aired false CCTV footage in BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case.

In August, the accused news outlet broadcast false CCTV footage repeatedly reporting it as if it was related to SUGA’s drunk and driving incident. However, it was an ordinary citizen driving an electric scooter. The CCTV footage aired by the news outlet without proper confirmation of the facts as a result misled viewers.

Due to the false report, the news outlet was under scrutiny by the KCSC. In the general meeting this morning, the KCSC voted to issue a “warning” legal reprimand to the newsroom.

According to the report, the KCSC chose to not fine the newsroom that aired false CCTV footage in SUGA’s DUI case because they had issued a formal apology for the same. Commissioner Kang Kyung Pil at the KCSC noted that the newsroom did not do a fact check. Chairman Ryu Hee Rim said that it was a clear mistake to broadcast the wrong footage as if it was real but considering the broadcaster apologized “the lowest level of legal sanctions is appropriate.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, SUGA of BTS was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) on August 6 night when he was returning home. The Daechwita rapper lost his balance while making a left turn toward the main entrance of Nine One Hannam and fell down. He was helped by the patrolling officers nearby who on sniffing alcohol on his breath took him to the nearest police station.

SUGA the next day issued an apology to the fans and admitted his mistake where he had mentioned that he was unaware of the traffic laws prohibiting the use of electric scooters while drunk.

In the latest developments, SUGA on September 11 was fined 15 million KRW by the Seoul Western District Court in the DUI case.

ALSO READ: Heavy Snow posters: Han So Hee and Han Hae In keep the romance alive in upcoming GL movie; See PICS