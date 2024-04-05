LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae to sit out of Music Bank hosting duties on April 5 owing to gastritis diagnosis

LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae will be absent from hosting duties at KBS' Music Bank on April 5 due to health reasons. Source Music released a statement citing her diagnosis of gastritis and the need for rest. Eunchae has been co-hosting the show since February 2023.

LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae will, unfortunately, be absent from her hosting duties on the April 5 broadcast of KBS' Music Bank due to health reasons. SOURCE Music, the agency representing LE SSERAFIM, released an official statement on Weverse, providing insight into Eunchae's current health condition and the necessary adjustments to her schedule.

According to the statement, Eunchae experienced symptoms of gastritis and received medical treatment on the morning of April 5. Consequently, she has been advised by medical professionals to prioritize rest and recovery, leading to her inability to fulfill her hosting responsibilities at Music Bank. The agency emphasized its dedication to the well-being of its artists and expressed gratitude for understanding from fans and the public.

Hong Eunchae has been a co-host on Music Bank alongside actor Lee Chae Min since February 2023. Her absence from the show marks a temporary hiatus as she focuses on recuperating. LE SSERAFIM’s label assured fans of their commitment to supporting Eunchae's treatment and ensuring her swift return to good health.

In February, LE SSERAFIM, the emerging K-pop sensation managed by SOURCE Music, unveiled their highly awaited third mini-album, EASY, alongside an enthralling music video for its title track. With members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, the group showcases a diverse range of tracks in the album, delving into themes of confidence and the underlying struggles they face. The title track, EASY, boldly portrays their determination to confront challenges with ease, accompanied by a captivating music video featuring captivating old-school hip-hop dance moves.

Despite their hectic schedule, LE SSERAFIM continues to enthrall fans with special showcases and appearances on prominent variety shows. Furthermore, the group's global footprint is expanding, evident in their upcoming performance at the esteemed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States on April 13 and April 20.

