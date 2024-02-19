LE SSERAFIM makes slaying look EASY in new music video for 3rd mini album's title track; WATCH

LE SSERAFIM (Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae) sets the stage ablaze with their latest release, the third mini album EASY. Already making waves with their trap-infused title track EASY, the album showcases the group's musical evolution with five dynamic tracks.

LE SSERAFIM makes EASY comeback

LE SSERAFIM, comprising Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, has unleashed their much-anticipated third mini album, EASY, along with a captivating music video for the title track. The album, showcases the group's evolution with five diverse tracks, including the trap-infused title track EASY, the intense hard rock vibes of Good Bones, the smooth melody of Swan Song, the groovy feel of Smart, and the compelling vocals in We got to so much.

Continuing their tradition of sincerity, LE SSERAFIM's latest album delves into the members' genuine thoughts and emotions. With active participation in the song-making process, the group explores the theme of underlying anxieties behind their confidence, presenting a more authentic LE SSERAFIM story than ever before.

The title track, EASY, boldly reflects the group's determination to make challenges seem effortless, despite the complexities they face. The music video, now available for viewers, prominently features old-school hip-hop dance, showcasing LE SSERAFIM's versatility and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. Dive into the mesmerizing world of EASY as LE SSERAFIM continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of talent and authenticity.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s EASY music video here;

A catch-up on LE SSERAFIM’s recent engagements

LE SSERAFIM is taking the K-pop scene by storm with a flurry of activities surrounding their latest comeback. Following a thrilling comeback countdown live on their official YouTube channel, the group is set to dazzle fans at the Hwajeong Gymnasium for a special showcase, streamed globally on Weverse and HYBE LABELS' YouTube.

Adding to their busy schedule, LE SSERAFIM will be seen promoting their latest album making appearances on major network variety shows, including Amazing Saturday, Omniscient Interfering View, and Running Man. Fans can also catch them on popular YouTube content like Mini Excuse and Hal Myung Soo.

Since their impactful debut in 2022, the group has expanded their reach internationally, making a Japanese debut, releasing studio albums, and securing a spot in Coachella's upcoming lineup. Recently, excitement peaked with Huh Yunjin's collaboration with American artist MAX, as she featured on MAX's highly anticipated album, LOVE IN STEREO. LE SSERAFIM continues to soar, proving their global influence in the music industry.

