LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae to step down as Music Bank MC after 1 year and 7 months; ILLIT’s Minju named new host

LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae will soon bid farewell to her one-year-long MC position on Music Bank. It has been reported that she is stepping down from the spot due to her extremely busy schedule. As per recent reports, ILLIT’s Minju is preparing to become her successor on the popular KBS music show.

On September 11, KBS confirmed through Herald POP that LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae will be stepping down from her MC position on Music Bank. Rookie girl group ILLIT’s Minju will take over as the new host, teaming up with current MC Moon Sang Min.

Meanwhile, Eunchae joined the position back in February 2023, becoming IVE’s Jang Wonyoung’s successor. After 1 year and 7 months, she is leaving due to a busy schedule. Her last recording date hasn’t been decided yet.

Music Bank is a popular show which airs every Friday at 5:10 PM KST on KBS. Since its inauguration in 2012, many actors and K-pop idols have hosted the show. Among those are Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Red Velvet’s Irene, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, and more.

On the work front, LE SSERAFIM made their VMAs debut today, September 12. The dynamic quintet captivated the crowd with electrifying performances of their recent title track CRAZY from the album of the same name and B-side 1-800-hot-n-fun.

The girl group also achieved a historic feat bagging the Push Performance of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Meanwhile, recently, they made their official comeback with their 4th mini-album CRAZY, and the title track of the same name.

The EP also features a few great B-sides including Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier With this comeback, LE SSERAFIM is reigning over Billboard 200, Hot 100, and other prestigious music charts.

After finishing 3rd at the music survival show R U NEXT?, Minju joined ILLIT, a girl group formed by BELIFT LAB, a HYBE subsidiary that also launched ENHYPEN. On March 25, 2024, the girl group released their first mini-album Super Real Me, and its title track Magnetic. The group is now set to make their official comeback in October.

