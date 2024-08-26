BTS’ Jimin’s solo track Who becomes most streamed K-pop song of 2024 on Spotify, surpassing ILLIT’s Magnetic

BTS’ Jimin made his solo comeback with the album MUSE and Who serves as the title track. Following its release, the song received tremendous attention from fans and managed to garner a lot of streams on Spotify. It has gone on to become the most-streamed K-pop song of 2024 on the platform.

On August 16, 2024, Jimin’s solo track, Who, officially became the K-pop song with the most streams on Spotify released this year. Previously, the record was held by the rookie girl group ILLIT’s song Magnetic, which went viral on various social media applications. Jimin’s song has reached 375 million plays, surpassing Magnetic, which currently stands at 374 million streams, with 1 million more plays.

Moreover, the song also managed to garner 100 million streams on Spotify within just 10 days of its release, making it the fastest K-pop song to do so in 2024. Previously, the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and took up 14th place. This marks the artist’s sixth career solo entry in the chart. He entered the chart with Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE, released in 2023, and took the top spot in the chart, making him the first K-pop act to do so.

Jimin made his solo debut with the album Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist is currently appearing in a travel show alongside Jungkook titled Are You Sure?!, which premiered on August 8, 2024.

