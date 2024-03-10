LE SSERAFIM performs EASY at IU's H.E.R concert in Seoul, following NewJeans and RIIZE

LE SSERAFIM brought an unexpected thrill to IU's H.E.R. concert in Seoul on March 9, gracing the stage with their latest release, EASY, and enchanting the audience with past hits like Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard's wife. Speculations now swirl around the possibility of EXO's Baekhyun making a grand appearance on the final day of Seoul concerts on March 10.

LE SSERAFIM at IU’s H.E.R concert in Seoul

In a delightful surprise, girl group LE SSERAFIM took the stage as the special guest at IU's H.E.R concert in Seoul on March 9, enchanting the audience with their latest release, EASY, along with beloved hits Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard's wife. Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the group's preparations as LE SSERAFIM was spotted arriving at the KSPO Dome for rehearsals earlier that day.

This follows the trend of exceptional guest performances at IU's concerts, with girl group NewJeans gracing the stage on March 2 and boy group RIIZE captivating the audience on March 3. Excitement is now building as rumors circulate about EXO's Baekhyun potentially making a special appearance for the grand finale of the Seoul concerts on March 10. The series of surprises continues, promising a spectacular conclusion to IU's extraordinary concert experience.

More details about LE SSERAFIM and IU's latest activities

LESSERAFIM, a South Korean girl group under Source Music, comprises five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Having debuted on May 2, 2022, with the EP FEARLESS, they swiftly gained recognition, setting a record for the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop girl group in first-day sales. On February 19, 2024, the group unveiled their third EP, EASY, with the English version of the lead single dropping on February 23. LE SSERAFIM continues to make waves with their dynamic performances and captivating music, solidifying their presence in the vibrant K-pop scene.

IU, the multi-talented South Korean singer-songwriter, continues to captivate audiences with her music and acting prowess. With numerous chart-topping albums and singles under her belt, including the recent release of her sixth EP, The Winning, and the single Love Wins All, IU maintains her status as one of the industry's leading solo acts. Additionally, her upcoming television series You Have Done Well promises to showcase her acting versatility once again. As she embarks on her H.E.R Tour, IU's influence and impact on the Korean entertainment industry remain unparalleled, solidifying her position as a true icon.

