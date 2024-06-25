Alchemy of Souls co-stars Lee Jae Wook and Hwang Min Hyun reunite in new photo booth pictures; Check out

Recently, the popular 2022-2023 tvN K-drama Alchemy of Souls marked its second anniversary. Fans were delighted to see former NU’EST and Wanna One member Hwang Min Hyun and actor Lee Jae Wook reunite. Lee Jae Wook shared photos from their reunion in a photo booth, capturing their joyful moments together.

Lee Jae Wook and Hwang Min Hyun reunite

Hwang Min Hyun began his mandatory military service on March 21 this year, making his recent appearance on Lee Jae Wook’s Instagram a delightful surprise. Lee Jae Wook posted a video and a few photos of their hangout, which included a visit to a photo booth. Fans were thrilled by this unexpected mini reunion from Alchemy of Souls co-stars, as the two enjoyed their time together. It's clear from the photos that both actors look healthy and happy.

Lee Jae Wook recently reunited with his Extraordinary You co-star and former SF9 member Rowoon! The two enjoyed a meal of Korean BBQ together. Fans shared tweets celebrating Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook's reunion, highlighting how Lee Jae Wook is happily spending time with his friends.

More about Alchemy of Souls

Set in the fictional nation of Daeho, souls find refuge through awe-inspiring sorcery. Naksu (played by Go Yoon Jung), a powerful sorceress and assassin, transforms her soul inhabits the frail body of a servant named Mu Deok (portrayed by Jung So Min). Mu Deok finds herself employed by Jang Wook (played by Lee Jae Wook), the rebellious son of a noble family. As she imparts her martial skills to him, a romance blossoms between Mu Deok and Jang Wook.

Alchemy of Souls features an exceptional cast and delivers a captivating storyline. The stunning computer graphics and special visual effects in the magic and fight sequences complement rather than overshadow the natural acting talents of Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook.

They convincingly portray characters who start as polar opposites but evolve to be deeply in love by the series' end. Although set in a fictional world inspired by the Joseon dynasty, the K-drama's unique scenery and compelling performances have won over viewers. Alchemy of Souls was such a hit that the series also has a Season 2, a rather rare feat for a K-drama starring Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung in leading roles!

