2 years of Alchemy of Souls: 5 reasons why Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min’s historical fantasy drama needs a rewatch

Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min-led Alchemy of Souls is a well-crafted historical piece that heavily relies on fantasy elements. In a nutshell, this drama is the perfect combination for the viewers who take an interest in ancient magic. Aside from a great cast ensemble, the solid narrative makes it one of the best series to come out of the Korean industry.

5 reasons to rewatch Alchemy of Souls on its 2nd anniversary

Released on June 18, 2022, Alchemy of Souls completes 2 years today. On this special day, let’s have a look at why this historical fantasy drama is worth a rewatch.

1. The Plot

The first reason is unarguably the engrossing storyline Alchemy of Souls offers. To mention, the screenplay is penned by the Hong Sisters, known for crafting many fantasy dramas like Hotel Del Luna, A Master’s Sun, and more.

The narrative centers around a powerful sorceress who is confined inside the body of a blind woman. When she stumbles upon a man from an elite family, she is asked to lend him a hand in changing his fate.

The storyline heavily relies on a forbidden magic called ‘alchemy of souls’ that allows someone to switch bodies.

2. Actors, their performance and chemistry

In Alchemy of Souls, the synergy and chemistry between the actors are just about great. Jung So Min leads as Mu Deok, the week body where the powerful mage is confined in. Lee Jae Wook portrays Jang Uk, the enigmatic successor of the Jang family.

Go Yoon Jung transforms into Nak Su, a mysterious woman with sparkling eyes. In addition, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yoo In Soo, former NU’EST member Hwang Minhyun, and more talents bring depth to the narrative, brilliantly carrying out their parts.

Despite, having quite contrasting roles, all these bright stars exhibit exceptional synergy, making the show earn high viewership ratings.

3. Stunning cinematography

The breathtaking Gyeongcheondaeho Lake, the beautiful residences, the majestic mountains, enchanting seas, heavenly flowers, and more - Alchemy of Souls presents a picturesque view of the Joseon era with its brilliant cinematography.

No word can describe the beauty of each frame, that captures the soul and essence of the story just with camera compositions.

4. Jaw-dropping CGI

Not only the cinematography but also the special effects used in the drama give the ultimate finishing touch to Alchemy of Souls. Though there are not many frames, where the drama takes the help of CGI, they still manage to use it efficiently in the most crucial scenes. Especially, all moments when the magic takes over the screen, from the battle where each mage shows their power to when ‘alchemy of souls’ is performed.

5. Hidden humor to lighten your mood

While, the main theme of the drama centers around magic, mage, and romance, Alchemy of Souls still manages to make good use of humor. Eschewing the usual heavy and gloomy mood created in historical dramas, this one makes you laugh with its constant bickering between the characters.

Seo Yul (played by Hwang Min Hyun) often encounters awkward situations, adding some fun to the drama. Then, there’s Park Dang Go (played by Yoo Soo In), a whimsical and goofy character who never fails to lighten the mood.

So, here are some of the main reasons why Alchemy of Souls needs a rewatch. And if you are someone, who is contemplating whether to stream or skip it for the first time, these above points should provide you with good reasons.

So, why wait? Tune in to Netflix and dive into the world of mystery, history, and sorcery on Alchemy of Souls’ 2nd premiere anniversary.

