Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: IU and Lee Jong Suk spark breakup rumor, Squid Game 2 confirms premiere date and more

K-drama power couple IU and Lee Jong Suk have been rumored to have broken up. In other news, Squid Game 2’s premiere date has been officially confirmed, ending fan’s wait for three years. Read on to have a recap on this week’s K-drama and K-pop news.

IU and Lee Jong Suk have broken up?

IU and Lee Jong Suk’s breakup rumors have been on the news for quite a while now. However, this time, it took over the internet after a shocking post from a netizen came to light. A user on an online fan community named Nate Pann posted that “It seems like IU and Lee Jong Suk” have broken up, indicating that they have got ahold of the news from reporters.

The post went viral among fans, and many couldn’t believe it. Fans queued up to urge the couple to stay together, while others dismissed it, saying that the duo will announce marriage plans soon.

HyunA’s side dismisses pregnancy rumors

Following the announcement of their October wedding, HyunA and her finance, Yong Junhyung, have been in the spotlight. Many have criticized her for marrying someone who has alleged ties to the Burning Sun Scandal. This public outrage led to many rumors, one of them being her pre-marital pregnancy.

Netizens thought her decision to get married less than a year after announcing her relationship with the ex-HIGHLIGHT member indicates she is with child. On July 29, her agency AT AREA finally addressed the rumors, saying it was unfounded. They have urged everyone not to engage in such groundless speculations.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon sparks October comeback rumor but his agency denies it

Park Myung Soo, on his KBS Cool FM Show, recently spoiled G-Dragon’s solo comeback. While answering a listener’s question, he somehow revealed that the BIGBANG member is making his solo comeback in October. The revelation spread like wildfire, giving fans high hope.

However, his current agency, Galaxy Corporation, soon addressed Park Myung Soo’s comment, saying, “time has not been confirmed yet.” Stating that the rumors are not true, the agency reiterated that G-Dragon plans to release a new album this year at the latest.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa allegedly on holiday with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

Following her successful solo comeback with ROCKSTAR, Lisa has been reported to have gone on a vacation with her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, and his family. Fans started speculating when a video was shared on Instagram by the French businessman’s sister-in-law.

In the video, a dog resembling Lisa’s pet is seen swimming across the ocean. Moreover, the BLACKPINK member’s voice can also be heard in the background. Later, when the K-pop dol herself shared a bunch of holiday pictures on her Instagram, the speculation grew further.

Stray Kids breaks internet with headliner Lollapalooza 2024 performance; IVE joins

On August 2, Stray Kids returned to Lollapalooza, dominating the stage with their massive hits. The eight-piece K-pope ensemble launched the show with the banger S-CLASS. The night further saw a breathtaking lineup of tracks - MANIAC, LALALALA, DOMINO, Back Door, and more, including their latest title track, Chk Chk Boom.

On August 4, IVE became the second K-pop group to take over the Lollapalooza 2024 stage. During their debut performance at this U.S. Music Festival, the members charmed everyone with performances of Acedino, Baddie, Eleven, HEYA, and more.

Squid Game 2 announces release date

On August 1, Squid Game 2 director Hwang Dong Yeok confirmed that the series will return on December 26. Netflix gave a glimpse into the season 2 with a jolting new trailer and Lee Jung Jae’s new look. It was also announced that Squid Game season 3, which has completed its filming already, will arrive in 2025.

