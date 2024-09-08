Dear Hyeri wraps filming: Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and more cast members spotted; see PICS

Dear Hyeri, starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook, successfully wrapped its filming. The series, which is set to release in September, is a psychological romance that revolves around a woman who is a struggling announcer and develops a hidden personality. The drama has been raising expectations as popular actors Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, and Kang Hoon come together for this project.

The staff of Dear Hyeri took to Instagram and shared clicks from the party celebrating the wrap-up of Dear Hyeri's filming. Shin Hye Sun also shared photos from the event. The network commented on her photo and wrote, 'Love Shin Hye Sun'. See the photos below.

Dear Hyeri will air on ENA and stream on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will premiere on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay, who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

