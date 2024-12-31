Lee Jong Suk cast as Joseon era spy Che Tam Ja after lawyer role in Seocho-dong? Rumors swirl about historical drama adaptation

Is Lee Jong Suk planning to return to historical dramas? According to the latest rumor, the actor has been offered the lead role in the drama adaptation of the historical war action webtoon Che Tam Ja (literal title). Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the casting, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor in an exciting historical drama.

On December 31, rumors emerged that Lee Jong Suk had been cast as the lead in the Che Tam Ja. It is a Naver webtoon-based drama that will revolve around Chetamin, a spy agency in the Joseon era when King Sejong was the ruler. The spies working with the agency carried out various activities, such as conducting espionage to strengthen national power and even keeping the Jurchen dynasty of China in check.

The webtoon's story is mainly focused on the main character Gwiyeong. After losing his family to the Jurchen people at an early age, he became a Chetamin to plot revenge. If Lee Jong Suk confirms his appearance, he is likely to be taking on this role.

The drama adaptation is rumored to premiere in 2026. According to the buzz, director Kim Han Sol, best known for Korea-Khitan War, is set to helm this drama along with screenwriter Yoon Pil Jun. Meanwhile, there's also a rumor that the drama will release on Netflix. Although the news came through various fan accounts and not official sources, fans are anticipating that Lee Jong Suk will accept the said casting offer.

While the news of him leading Che Tam Ja is just a rumor at this moment, K-media reported on the original webtoon being discussed for a drama adaptation. Grim Entertainment is in charge of adapting the drama.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is currently gearing up for his return to TV dramas with Seocho-dong. It is a legal drama that will also star Moon Ga Young as the female lead. The actor is also in talks for a new fantasy romance drama with Shin Min Ah titled The Remarried Princess. He will also be seen in a Chinese drama titled Jade Lovers.

