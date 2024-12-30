Fans revisit GOT7’s Jay B as possible inspiration behind True Beauty’s Han Seo Joon played by Hwang In Yeop

If you have watched True Beauty, you have to be a fan of Han Seo Joon. The tsundere second-lead character had all of us hooked till the very end of the show. The credit goes to none other than Hwang In Yeop, who meticulously brought life to the character. But fans think that when the original webtoon was written, the author took inspiration from a GOT7 member's style and looks.

With his ridiculous charm, stunning visuals, powerful vocals, and strong stage presence, Jay B has been a fan favorite since his debut with GOT7. Not only us but fans are convinced that the author of the True Beauty webtoon also fell in love with his aura. According to them, Han Seo Joon, the second male lead, is completely based on the K-pop idol. To back up their speculations, fans provided side-by-side photos comparing the two personas' looks and styles. It looked more believable when fans edited Jay B's signature eyebrow moles on the illustration of Han Seo Joon.

But not only his looks and charm; netizens are convinced that the author also took inspiration from the GOT7 member's personality to create the True Beauty character. Han Seo Joon is a perfect example of a tsundere character who appears to be cold-hearted but actually is warm inside. Jay B has also been labeled the same due to his fierce looks.

Moreover, back in 2019, fans were surprised to find out that the author of the webtoon also followed the K-pop idol on Instagram, further solidifying fans' speculations. However, till now, it has never been confirmed by the creators of the drama.

The webtoon True Beauty was published in 2018 on Naver. In 2020, it got the drama adaptation on tvN. Starring Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop, this drama revolved around a high schooler who was bullied due to her unconventional looks. After transferring schools, she masters the art of makeup to conceal her imperfections. While she continues the battle with body image, two of her classmates fall in love with her- one who knows her true face and the other who doesn't.

True Beauty is one of the highest-rated dramas in tvN's history and it helped the main actors achieve global stardom.

