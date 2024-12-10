Lee Jong Suk in talks to join Shin Min Ah in upcoming fantasy romance The Remarried Empress; Report

Lee Jong Suk is getting ready for his next big role. According to recent reports, he has been cast in a fantasy romance drama titled The Remarried Empress. Although he has yet to confirm his appearance, if he does, we will be able to finally see the magic of this duo on screen.

According to a report on December 10, Lee Jong Suk’s agency, ACE FACTORY, confirmed the casting news, saying, “The Remarried Empress is one of the projects Lee Jong Suk received an offer for.” However, the agency added that his appearance is yet to be confirmed.

The Remarried Empress (literal title) is an upcoming web-novel-based drama that will revolve around the protagonist Navier. She is the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire until she discovers her husband, the emperor’s intention to replace her with a mistress. After divorcing him, she becomes determined to become an empress of a different state.

Shin Min Ah has been offered the role of Navier.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Suk is currently in talks to play the role of Heinrich Alex Laszlo. He is the prince of the Western Kingdom and next in line for the throne. His economic power and national strength are superior to the Eastern Empire. After meeting Navier, he instantly falls in love with her. Later, he marries her after ascending the throne.

Advertisement

This fantasy historical romance is already brewing excitement with the possibility of Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk’s potential pair.

Having debuted as a fashion model, it didn’t take long for Lee Jong Suk to break into the TV industry. He first rose to fame with his main role in School 2013. In the same year, he starred in I Can Hear Your Voice, co-starring Lee Bo Young.

Some of his other popular works are W, Big Mouth, Pinocchio, While You Were Sleeping, Romance is a Bonus Book, The Hymn of Death, and more. Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up to make his TV comeback with an upcoming legal drama titled Sechondong. He will be seen alongside Moon Ga Young in this work.

ALSO READ: NCT's Mark's first solo album release postpones from February to April 2025; comeback single to release on THIS date