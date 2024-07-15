Lee Jong Suk says he no longer pushes himself ‘intensely and painfully’ for acting roles, talks about future projects

Lee Jong Suk, the famous actor who not long ago amazed fans with his performance in the hit K-drama Big Mouth recently sat for an interview and shared his changed perspectives about acting. The Pinocchio actor also talked about his future projects fans can look forward to.

Lee Jong Suk says as an actor he no longer pushes himself ‘intensely and painfully’

On July 15, 2024, Elle Korea revealed their exclusive interview with their cover star Lee Jong Suk. The Big Mouth actor during the interview talked about his passion for acting and his works while noting his changed perspective.

Lee Jong Suk said that at some time he “stopped obsessing deeply over things” and gave himself space. The Pinocchio actor added that he still thinks carefully about the direction he receives and takes as an actor but he no longer pushes himself “as intensely and painfully” as he once used to.

Lee Jong Suk will be soon making a special appearance in Kang Dong Won’s upcoming crime thriller movie The Plot. Taking about The Plot, Lee Jong Suk shared that he shot the movie two years ago when he was working on Big Mouth.

The Big Mouth actor noted that he was lucky to have shared a screen with “a senior actor I liked” and he thoroughly enjoyed his time at the set.

Advertisement

Know more about Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most followed South Korean actors who has given moving performances across movies and K-dramas.

Lee Jong Suk’s breakthrough role came in the teen drama School 2013 where he portrayed Go Nam Soon, a high schooler. He followed it with the critically acclaimed K-drama I Can Hear Your Voice alongside Lee Bo Young.

His later noted roles in Doctor Stranger and Pinocchio strengthened his presence in the industry.

Lee Jong Suk is well known for his K-dramas W: Two Worlds Apart, While You Were Sleeping, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth.

Meanwhile, he has given memorable performances in the movies Hot Young Bloods, V.I.P., and Decibel. His cameo in The Witch Part 2: The Other One was highly applauded.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk hangs out with Bridgerton's Luke Newton and The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector at Paris Loewe show; see PICS