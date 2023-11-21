I Am Against My Love: Lee Jong Suk in talks to lead romance K-drama with Go Min Si

Actor Lee Jong Suk might make a comeback to the romance genre with the upcoming K-drama I Am Against My Love alongside actress Go Min Si. The actor will reportedly play the lead in the romance K-drama which previously Twinkling Watermelon’s Choi Hyun Wook was in talks for and later declined.

Lee Jong Suk in I Am Against My Love

As reported by OSEN on the 21st, Lee Jong Suk has been approached by the production team of the upcoming drama I Am Against My Love for the role of the male lead, and he is currently positively reviewing the offer.

The forthcoming drama explores the dilemma of whether one should reconnect with an ex-lover or embark on a new relationship. It delves into the complexities of extending a connection with a former partner, someone known intimately, versus opting for a path with a stranger, someone not well acquainted.

Lee Jong Suk has received an offer to portray the character Kim Tae Kyung in the new K-drama. Previously Twinkling Watermelon’s Choi Hyun Wook had been offered the role but he declined due to scheduling issues. Kim Tae Kyung is described as a man with instinct, possessing a humane nature, and surprisingly, a righteous personality. Throughout the narrative, Kim Tae Kyung finds himself falling in love with Hong Jae Bi (potentially played by Go Min Si) once again, rekindling emotions from a decade ago.

In the storyline, Go Min Si is currently in discussions for the role of Hong Jae Bi, a teacher at a daycare center situated in Seonjeon-dong. Hong Jae Bi is characterized as a woman who, despite making numerous mistakes, reflects on her actions and learns from them. She is aware that Kim Tae Kyung may not be the ideal match for her, yet she finds herself unable to sever ties with him.

This upcoming K-drama will be helmed by director Lee Eung Bok, marking his latest project. Notably, he has previously directed acclaimed series such as Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, Mount Jiri, and Sweet Home. It's worth mentioning that Go Min-si has collaborated with director Lee Eung-bok in the past, working together on both the Sweet Home series and Mount Jiri.

I Am Against My Love is expected to premiere sometime in 2024 on tvN.

More about Lee Jong Suk

If Lee Jong Suk's participation in I Am Against My Love is confirmed, viewers can anticipate his return to the small screen with a new drama, marking his comeback after two years since the MBC drama Big Mouth, which aired last year. Notably, this project will also signal his return to the romance genre, a category he last explored five years ago in Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), where he starred alongside Lee Na Young.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Actor Lee Jong Suk announces departure from HighZium Studio