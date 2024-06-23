Lee Jong Suk hangs out with Bridgerton's Luke Newton and The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector at Paris Loewe show; see PICS

Lee Jong Suk, the charismatic South Korean actor who is known for his memorable roles across many K-dramas and movies recently made an appearance at the Loewe men's fashion show in Paris.

At the Loewe fashion show in Paris, Lee Jong Suk was seen hanging out with Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector after which the W actor also shared snaps with them on his Instagram.

Lee Jong Suk poses with Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector

On June 22, 2024, CET the luxury fashion brand Loewe hosted a menswear fashion show for Spring 2025 in Paris. Among the stars who attended the fashion show was Lee Jong Suk.

Lee Jong Suk appeared donning a spectacular grey with flushed stripes blazer and pants. The actor at the Paris Loewe show got snapped with Bridgerton actor Luke Newton. He also shared a small video of him laughing together in his Instagram story.

Lee Jong Suk furthermore also posed with The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector at the Loewe show.

Check out Lee Jong Suk’s snaps with Luke Newton and Morgan Spector here:

Know Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most loved South Korean actors who has been showcasing his acting prowess through K-dramas and movies for a long time.

Lee Jong Suk began his career as a model in 2005, he was the youngest model to ever debut in the Seoul Collection program at the Seoul Fashion Week.

Finally, Lee Jong Suk made his acting debut in 2010 with the K-drama Prosecutor Princess and he simultaneously the same year debuted on the big screen with the movie Ghost. Later he gained recognition for his supporting roles in K-dramas Secret Garden and High Kick Season 3.

Lee Jong Suk earned his big breakthrough in the teen K-drama School 2013 for which he also was accoladed with Best New Actor at the KBS Drama Awards. The actor followed it with his worldwide popular K-dramas I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth.

