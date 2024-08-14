Lee Joo Myung joins boyfriend Kim Ji Seok’s agency after parting ways with YG Ent amid dating confirmation

Kim Ji Seok’s agency recently confirmed that he is dating fellow actor Lee Joo Myung. Now, the latest report suggests that the actress has bid farewell to YG Entertainment and signed with her boyfriend’s agency Alien Company. These reports come not too long after the dating confirmation, indicating the couple is going steady.

On August 14, Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Lee Joo Myung had decided to end a long journey with YG Entertainment. She has parted ways with the agency and joined Alien Company which houses her boyfriend Kim Ji Seok.

In a statement to Newsen, YG Entertainment confirmed that her contract with the said agency ended. A representative from Alien Company also said, “It is true that we signed an exclusive contract with Lee Joo Myung”.

This news comes just within a few hours after the actors have been confirmed to be dating. According to reports, Kim Ji Seok is behind his girlfriend’s new beginning with Alien Company.

Meanwhile, on August 14, reports emerged suggesting that Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung have been dating. Not too long after, Alien Company confirmed the news saying, “The two actors are continuing their good relationship.” The agency urged fans to see the couple in a warm and positive way.

It has been revealed that as industry colleagues, the pair connected through their mutual experience as actors. They have been meeting quite frequently and showing support for each other’s activities.

Born in 1993, the 30-year-old Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress has a 13-year age gap with her boyfriend Kim Ji Seok, who is currently running 43.

In 2016, Lee Joo Myung kickstarted her entertainment career as a model for her photographer friend’s lookbook. Soon, with her unique charm, she booked more modeling jobs in pictorials and music videos. While continuing her editorial career under YG Entertainment, she transitioned into acting with the 2019 series My Fellow Citizens.

Since then, she has appeared in a bunch of popular works including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Kairos, Like Flowers in Sand, Hospital Playlist, Missing: The Other Side, Family: The Unbreakable Bond, and more K-dramas. She has also starred in Jo Jung Suk starrer 2024 film Pilot.