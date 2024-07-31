Lee Jung Jae, Lee Je Hoon top July movie star brand reputation rankings, Uhm Tae Goo follows; see LIST

The brand reputation rankings for July have been released, with Lee Jung Jae, Lee Je Hoon, and Uhm Tae Goo topping the list. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month's rankings for film actors, showcasing the prominent stars leading the charts.

The rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes for 50 popular movie stars. This assessment was based on big data collected from June 16 to July 16.

Top 5 of July movie star brand reputation rankings

Lee Jung Jae topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,810,169, reflecting a 64.72 percent increase from June. Key phrases in his keyword analysis included Star Wars, The Acolyte, and world star, with high-ranking related terms like success, appear, and advertise. His positivity-negativity analysis showed an impressive 91.29 percent positive reaction rate.

Lee Je Hoon moved up to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,697,290, reflecting a significant 70.40 percent increase from the previous month. His rise in ranking comes alongside the release of his new film, Escape, which premiered on July 3.

The film explores the intense drama unfolding at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), focusing on North Korean soldier Gyu Nam (played by Lee Je Hoon) who is desperate for a future beyond the barbed wire, and security team officer Hyun Sang (portrayed by Koo Kyo Hwan) tasked with stopping him. Directed by Lee Jong Pil, known for Samjin Company English Class and The Sound of a Flower, the film delves into the gripping storyline and was a hit nationwide.

Uhm Tae Goo surged to third place with a dramatic 451.39 percent increase in his brand reputation index since June, bringing his July score to 4,531,967. Park Ji Hwan secured fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,482,166, reflecting an 80.50 percent rise from the previous month. Lee Seo Jin rounded out the top five, experiencing a 237.19 percent increase in his brand reputation index, which brought his total score for July to 4,414,746.

Top 30 of July movie star brand reputation rankings

Lee Jung Jae Lee Je Hoon Um Tae Goo Park Ji Hwan Lee Seo Jin Ha Jung Woo Choi Min Sik Lee Byung Hun Song Joong Ki Go Min Si Lee Jung Eun Chun Woo Hee Go Youn Jung Son Suk Ku Lee Sung Min Choi Woo Shik Hwang Jung Min Ma Dong Seok Park Seo Joon Song Kang Ho Gong Seung Yeon Wi Ha Joon Kang Dong Won Yeo Jin Goo Sung Dong Il Ryu Jun Yeol Kim Hye Soo Lee Yoo Young Jung Woo Sung Song Seung Heon

