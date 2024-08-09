Lee Kwang Soo to lead new rom-com Dreams of You with Vietnamese star Hoang Ha; film eyes 2025 global premiere

Lee Kwang Soo is all set to return to the silver screen with a new romantic comedy. As per recent reports, he is gearing up to lead the new film Dreams of You. He will be joined by Vietnamese actress Hoang Ha and Eum Moon Suk. The work will be helmed by director Kim Sung Hoon.

On August 8, KBS News reported that Lee Kwang Soo has been cast as the lead for the upcoming rom-com film Dreams of You, while Eum Moon Suk and Vietnamese actress Hoang Ha have been selected to play pivotal roles.

The film will revolve around a top Korean star Kang Jun Woo who finds himself in an unpredictable romance with a kind-hearted Vietnamese woman.

Lee Kwang Soo, who is best known for comedy works will hopefully personify Kang Jun Woo in this new work. He is a top Korean actor who aims to go to Cannes one day.

While in Vietnam for a commercial shoot, the star finds himself broke and alone by chance. Coincidentally, at this time, he meets Tao, a local woman with a heart of gold and dreams of becoming a barista. The chance encounter helps Kang Jun Woo get to know a new world much different from the one he has been living in.

This work will give Lee Kwang Soo a chance to shine as a cold, disconnected world star. He has recently delivered a standout performance in No Way Out: The Roulette, so anticipation runs high for his lead role in Dreams of You.

Notably, through this work, Lee Kwang Soo is reuniting with director Kim Sung Hoon almost after a decade.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese star Hoang Ha will step into the shoes of Tao in this rom-com film. Although she is a renowned face in the Vietnamese film and TV industry, this will mark her debut Korean production. So there’s attention on her performance as well.

Eum Moon Suk will join these two talents in Dreams of You, playing a pivotal character that will add intrigue to this love story.

Currently, Dreams of You has commenced its filming schedule both in South Korea and Vietnam. The film is eyeing a worldwide premiere in 2025.

