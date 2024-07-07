Lee Mi Joo introduces older sister for first time on Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Hangout with Yoo; WATCH

Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo is a fixed cast member of Yoo Jae Suk’s variety show Hangout with Yoo. Recently, for an episode when the other cast members visited her hometown, she introduced her older sister on air for the first time.

Lee Mi Joo's older sister appears on air for first time

On July 6, the MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo shared a snippet of a brand-new episode on its official YouTube channel. For this episode, the cast members including Yoo Jae Suk, Joo Woo Jae, Lee Yi Kyung, Park Jin Joo, and Ha Ha visited Lee Mi Joo’s residence in her hometown.

The surprise of this episode was Lee Mi Joo’s older sister Lee Yoon Ji. When she appeared, the former Lovelyz member introduced her to everyone, revealing that she is 2 years older than her and works as a dental hygienist.

The cast members then went on to praise her natural beauty, bright smile, and friendly personality, which won everyone’s hearts instantly.

The K-pop idol then reflected on her close bond with her older sister. When asked by Yoo Jae Suk to describe their friendship, Lee Mi Joo shared that as kids they used to bicker often but upon growing up they became best friends.

“She would send me long texts encouraging me”, the former Lovelyz member revealed that her older sister has always been there for her whenever she was feeling down. She also received praise from her older sister, when Lee Yoon Ji admired Lee Mi Joo’s strength.

On this day’s episode, the older sister really won everyone’s hearts with her calm and collected personality, heartwarming smile, and natural beauty.

Watch Lee Mi Joo’s older sister’s appearance on Hangout with Yoo:

Who is Lee Mi Joo?

Lee Mi Joo debuted as a member of the girl group Lovelyz in 2014 alongside Seo Ji Soo, Jung Yein, Kei, Ryu Su Jeong, Lee Su Jeong, JIN, and Yoo Ji Ae. It was the first girl group of Woolim Entertainment and after seven years of journey in 2021, Lovely officially disbanded.

Lee Mi Joo ventured into a solo music career in 2023 with her debut album Movie Star. She has also made guest appearances in many K-dramas including My Dearest, Kokdu: Season of Deity, and The Gentleman of Woolgyeesu Tailor Shop, among others.

