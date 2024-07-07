Is Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won new house ambassador for Dior? Brand’s deleted post leaves fans puzzled

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won is known for her exquisite beauty and charm, so it's no wonder luxury brands often queue up to have her representing them. However, a brand’s recent action mentioning her as house ambassador has fans perplexed.

Dior deletes post mentioning Kim Ji Won as house ambassador

On July 6, Dior shared a new post on their official Twitter (X) account, featuring Kim Ji Won’s attendance at the brand’s Diamond Towersboutiique opening in Taipei. In the caption, they mentioned her as house ambassador before appreciating her attendance at the star-studded event.

Fans quickly flocked to the X post, congratulating the actress on her appointment as the French brand’s newest house ambassador. While many thought the post was an official announcement of her joining other K-celebs as the fashion house ambassador, Dior quickly left fans puzzled with their next action.

Half an hour later, after the overwhelming response from the fans, the brand edited the post, only removing the ‘house ambassador’ part. Later, they sparked further curiosity by completely removing the post and replacing it with a new one.

On this day, the brand’s confusing actions have raised many questions. Some think the individual who posted this was maybe unaware of Kim Ji Won’s status with the brand. Later, when it came to Dior’s notice, the post was edited and removed.

Here’s Dior’s deleted post and a new one:

Meanwhile, the top Korean celebrities who are currently representing Dior as brand ambassadors are BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans’ Haerin, BTS’ Jimin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Nam Joo Hyuk, among others.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Won continues to represent Bvlgari, Bvlgari Allegra, and The Whoo. After the recent mishap, fans are looking forward to an official confirmation from the French fashion house regarding the actress’ status with them.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won is a popular Korean actress who kickstarted her entertainment career as a commercial model. After starring as Rachel Yoo in the 2013 high teen drama The Heirs, the actress became a household name.

With her recent lead role in Queen of Tears, she witnessed explosive popularity on a global level. Some of her other hit K-dramas include My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, Descendents of the Sun, and more.

