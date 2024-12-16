When the Stars Gossip posters: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se and more commute 200,000 km to space



When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The massive production series has released a new poster featuring the star-studded cast lineup who are all set to travel to space. The plot of the series follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On December 16, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip unveiled a new poster for the show. The image depicts the cast riding a subway, but with a unique twist, they are dressed in spacesuits, ready to embark on the most thrilling journey of their lives.

Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Nam Jun are seen eagerly gazing out, preparing to cover a staggering distance of 200,000 km. The caption highlights the playful premise: even astronauts are just regular office workers—the only difference is that they commute in spaceships instead of subways.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

Oh Jung Se plays Kang Kang Soo, a researcher studying fruit flies aboard the station. As the second son of a global financial powerhouse, he has lived a carefree life but suddenly finds himself embracing the thrill of space exploration in an unexpected adventure. Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s girlfriend and the sole heir to MZ Group’s chairman.

The K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024.

