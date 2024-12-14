When the Stars Gossip teaser: Lee Min Ho offers support while Gong Hyo Jin takes charge in zero gravity; Watch

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of its grand premiere, the teaser for the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The two actors are seen in their space suits, looking up and wondering about the mystery that lies amidst the stars.

On December 14, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released a new teaser featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo Jin as Eve Kim. The video begins with Eve Kim reflecting on the vastness of space, describing it as an endless expanse where everything, including people, weighs nothing. Meanwhile, Gong Ryong, a tourist, struggles to adjust to the challenges of zero gravity, expressing his frustration over how difficult it is to adapt. Eve, tasked with overseeing Gong Ryong, grumbles about her new responsibility, questioning why she must act as a caretaker for a tourist.

As their time together unfolds, Eve opens up about the heavy burden of her role as a commander, explaining that in emergencies, it is her duty to put herself at risk first. The teaser draws a parallel between Eve’s leadership and Gong Ryong’s work as an obstetrician, with Eve emphasizing the importance of protecting and nurturing life. The video concludes with Gong Ryong reassuring a patient of his dedication as a doctor, followed by Eve asserting her own commitment to her role as a commander.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The supporting cast of the show includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. When The Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 4, 2025.

