BELIFT LAB to sue over false dating rumors about ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and aespa’s Winter, stalking, and more

Just a few days ago, ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter got embroiled in a sudden dating rumor that stemmed from an alleged eyewitness account. Although both of their agencies firmly denied the speculation, the gossip mill continued to churn. At that time, BELIFT LAB made it clear that they would take strict action against the rumor mongers. Now, the agency has updated on the legal actions they have already taken along with their future plans against the slander of their artists.

On December 18, BELIFT LAB issued an official statement about the legal proceedings against various misconduct that targeted their artists, including stalking, invasion of privacy, unauthorized photography or videography, and more. In particular, they emphasized the circulation of false information such as Jungwon's dating rumor with aespa's Winter.

The agency stated that to prevent such illegal activities in the future, they have decided to take strict action without leniency. Therefore, they gathered real-time evidence with the help of the fans and by monitoring various online platforms. Then they reported those materials to the relevant law enforcement agencies and subsequently filed lawsuits against the perpetrators.

BELIFT LAB revealed that to collect this evidence, they have thoroughly monitored various Korean and international online forums such as theqoo, pann.nate, instiz, Naver, Daum, libe, fmkorea, and also relevant social media platforms.

The company vowed that they will continue to do so in the future and cooperate fully with law enforcement to hold the wrongdoers accountable for their illegal actions, such as defamation, sexual harassment, and spreading false information about their artists.

Read BELIFT LAB's full statement here:

For the unversed, last week, ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter became the talk of the town after an individual claimed that they had spotted the K-pop idols on a date at a bar in Seoul. To back up the claims, the alleged eyewitness also shared photos on social media. However, fans were quick to dismiss the rumors as the photos barely proved anything and many also pointed out that both pictures only captured Winter.

As the situation escalated with many people engaging in the rumors, BELIFT LAB and SM Entertainment came forward, clearly refuting the claims. Later, Jungwon himself denied being in a relationship during his live.

